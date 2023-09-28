Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Live Nation, Applied Digital, and Infinity and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV), Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD), and Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV)

Class Period: February 23, 2022 – July 28, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 3, 2023

On November 18, 2022, The New York Times reported that the DOJ had opened an antitrust investigation into Ticketmaster and Live Nation after the ticketing platform’s systems crashed during a highly-anticipated presale for Taylor Swift tickets. The ensuing chaos of disappointed “Swifties” highlighted Live Nation’s power over the live music industry, exacerbating complaints that the Company has “constrained competition and harmed consumers.”

On this news, Live Nation’s stock price fell $5.64, or 7.8%, to close at $66.21 per share on November 18, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on February 23, 2023 at 3:30pm Eastern time, NPR reported that, following Congressional hearings, the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust, and Consumer Rights wrote to the DOJ, presenting evidence that “Live Nation is harming America’s music industry.” The letter cited issues with Live Nation’s pricing models and fees, increasingly long contracts with competitors, and retaliatory behavior against artists and venues that don’t want to work with it. The senators “encourage[d]” the DOJ to take action if it found Live Nation had “walled itself off from competitive pressure at the expense of the industry and fans.”

On this news, Live Nation’s stock price fell $7.71, or 10.1%, to close at $68.78 per share on February 24, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on July 28, 2023 at 3:13pm Eastern time, Politico reported that the DOJ “could file an antitrust lawsuit against [Live Nation and Ticketmaster] by the end of the year, according to three people with knowledge of the matter.” Politico further reported that the DOJ complaint is expected to allege that “the entertainment giant is abusing its power over the live music industry.”

On this news, Live Nation’s stock price fell $7.60, or 7.8%, to close at $89.33 per share on July 28, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Live Nation engaged in anticompetitive conduct, including charging high fees and extended contracts with talent, and retaliated against venues; (2) that, as a result, Live Nation was reasonably likely to incur regulatory scrutiny and face fines, penalties, and reputational harm; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendant’s positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the Live Nation class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/LYV

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD)

Class Period: April 13, 2022 - July 26, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 11, 2023

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Applied Digital had overstated the profitability of its datacenter hosting business and its ability to successfully transition into a low-cost AI Cloud services provider; (ii) Applied Digital’s Board of Directors was not independent within the meaning of NASDAQ listing rules; (iii) accordingly, Applied Digital had overstated the efficacy of its business model and failed to maintain proper corporate governance standards; (iv) the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to subject the Company to significant financial and/or reputational harm; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

For more information on the Applied Digital class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/APLD

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI)

Class Period: January 5, 2022 - July 24, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 16, 2023

For over a year, Defendants pushed the false narrative that Infinity’s flagship product, eganelisib, was proceeding apace in its clinical studies as a treatment for breast cancer. Specifically, Infinity touted two clinical studies: (1) MARIO-4, a randomized, double-blind Phase 3 study; and (2) MARIO-P, a platform study to evaluate additional combinations and indications where eganelisib might increase the effectiveness of available therapies.

Results were initially so promising that partners were being sought (and prospective partners were interested) to bring eganelisib to the next stage. Then, overnight, the promise vanished. A merger was announced with another pharmaceutical company, and breast cancer treatment wasn’t mentioned. It was as if neither MARIO-4 nor MARIO-P existed. The new entity would now focus on head and neck cancer. The stock market reaction was predictable. Investors fled in droves on staggering volume. The value of both proposed companies to the merger was half of cash on hand.

On July 24, 2023, Infinity announced that the merger had been terminated, because shareholders of the merging company voted against it. The next day, on July 25, 2023, Infinity announced a “Value Preservation and Maximization Plan”, whereby it was, among other things, terminating 78% of its workforce.

For more information on the Infinity class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/INFI

