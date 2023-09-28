Response to Media Speculation

SYDNEY, Australia, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Power International Limited (ASX: LPI) (“Lithium Power” or “the Company”) refers to recent media speculation regarding discussions between Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile (“Codelco”) and Lithium Power about a potential transaction.

Lithium Power confirms that it is in discussions with Codelco regarding a potential transaction. However, at this stage, discussions between Lithium Power and Codelco are incomplete and no agreement on terms has been reached. Codelco has been granted due diligence and is continuing to undertake its due diligence investigations.

Lithium Power notes that there is no certainty that the discussions with Codelco will lead to consummation of a transaction.

Lithium Power will continue to keep the market fully informed, in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations.

Lithium Power has appointed Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited as financial adviser and Ashurst Australia as legal adviser.

Authorised for release by the Board of Directors of Lithium Power International Limited.

