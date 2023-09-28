[Latest] Global Water Desalination Market Size Envisioned at USD 28.83 Billion by 2030, Increasing a CAGR of 8.8% | Emerging Hybrid Desalination Technologies

Newark, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global water desalination market is expected to grow from 13.50 billion in 2021 to USD 28.83 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period 2022-2030. The growing global population, rapid urbanization, rising industrialization, depletion of freshwater resources, rising water scarcity & water pollution will drive the growth of the water desalination market. The increase in government spending on wastewater management, water conservation & growing infrastructural expenditure is also expected to contribute to the market’s growth.



The Brainy Insights launched a study titled Water Desalination Market Size by Application (Municipal, Industrial & Others), Source (Sea Water, Brackish Water, River Water & Others), Technology, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2022 to 2030

The municipal segment dominated the market, with a market value of around 7.56 billion in 2021.



The application segment is divided into municipal, industrial & others. The municipal segment dominated the market, with a market value of around 7.56 billion in 2021. Rapid urbanization and industrialization have led to a growing urban population. The present freshwater resources cannot meet the ever-increasing population's rising water demands. These factors combined will drive the demand for water desalination by municipals.



The seawater segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.6% over the forecast period.



The source segment is divided into seawater, brackish water, river water & others. Over the forecast period, the seawater segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.6%. The abundant presence of seawater on earth makes it a reliable source for desalination.

The reverse osmosis segment dominated the market, accounting for around 6.07 billion in global revenue.



The technology segment is divided into reverse osmosis (RO), multi-stage flash (MSF) distillation, multi effect (ME) distillation & others. The reverse osmosis segment dominated the market, accounting for around 6.07 billion in global revenue. The reverse osmosis process of desalination has low installation costs, low maintenance costs, ease of application & processing, simple design & operation. Reverse osmosis can process any type of water fed to its system and uses minimal chemicals. The listed benefits are factors responsible for the dominance of reverse osmosis in water desalination.



Regional Segmentation Analysis:



The market is analyzed based on five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period. The water desalination market in the Asia Pacific has been expanding rapidly. China dominates the water desalination market in the Asia Pacific. The increasing government initiatives for wastewater management and water conservation are expected to significantly contribute to the Asia Pacific water desalination market. According to a UNICEF report, around 785 million people do not have access to drinking water, and about 2000 million people drink contaminated water. The scale of the water crisis around the world will deteriorate further, as half the world population is anticipated to face water scarcity by 2030. This looming global crisis needs urgent attention; deployment of water desalination can mitigate or at least minimize the water scarcity for the global population.



Competitive Analysis:



The market's major players include SUEZ, Veolia, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, ACCIONA, IDE Water Technologies, Genesis Water Technologies, Biwater Holdings Limited, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Aquatech International LLC, and Aqua FilSep Inc., among others.



About the report:



The global Water Desalination market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



