Test of Semiconductor-based Temperature Sensors for Angst+Pfister

Deventer, September 28, 2023 – RoodMicrotec N.V., a leading independent company for semiconductor supply and quality services, and Angst+Pfister Sensors and Power AG, an independently operating company of the Angst+Pfister Group, today announce their cooperation for testing semiconductor-based temperature sensors. These highly accurate sensors are able to measure extremely fine temperature differences down to +/-0.1 °C in wide temperature ranges from -45 °C to 130 °C.

Such sensitive and particularly accurate sensors will subsequently be used in industrial applications, in medical technology, and in the automotive sector and thus have to be tested with the greatest precision. In addition, these sensors have a very small drift, a repetition accuracy of 0.01 °C and a extremely fast reaction speed. Another advantage is that the sensor can be customized. The housing, the sensor technology, or the cables can be specially adapted to customer requirements.

"For this project, it was important for us to have a reliable partner who works with the utmost care. As our high-quality components are often used in very sensitive areas, they need to be tested at the highest level," says Robin Ellinger, Product Manager Temperature Sensors of Angst+Pfister Sensors and Power.

For RoodMicrotec, this collaboration means a great appreciation of its capabilities, as the company specializes in the precise testing of highly sensitive components.

"We are really pleased that the quality of our work and our capabilities are so highly appreciated in the semiconductor business. For us, the most fundamental basis of a strong cooperation is mutual trust," says Martin Sallenhag, CEO of RoodMicrotec.

About Angst+Pfister Sensors and Power AG

Angst+Pfister Sensors and Power AG belongs to the Angst+Pfister Group. The Group´s headquarter is located in Switzerland. It has been a leading developer and manufacturer of technical components and engineering solutions for more than 100 years. With local sales and technical support units as well as logistics centers all over the world, the company serves more than 20,000 customers of numerous industries in over 50 countries. Angst+Pfister operates state-of-the-art research and development centers in Switzerland, Turkey, and Italy. Furthermore, the company runs its own production facilities for elastomer and rubber-metal parts and compounds in Switzerland, Turkey, Italy, Denmark, China, and Vietnam. To complement the capabilities, Angst+Pfister has production partners in over 15 countries, thus enabling the Group to always be at the cutting edge of technology.

Angst+Pfister attaches the utmost importance to reliability and flexibility as well as the respectful and fair treatment of all people who are somehow correlated with them. In proactively implementing the principles of the "United Nations Global Compact", Angst+Pfister pursues the goal of sustainability in all its activities in order to have a positive impact on our planet and society through pragmatic, meaningful, and measurable initiatives.

For more information please visit www.sensorsandpower.angst-pfister.com



Philipp Kistler – Business Segment Manager, Yun Xu – Marketing Manager

Phone: +41 44 877 35 00, E-mail: sensorsandpower@angst-pfister.com



About RoodMicrotec

With more than 50 years of experience in the semiconductor and electronics industry, RoodMicrotec is a leading independent company for semiconductor supply and quality services. RoodMicrotec is a highly valued partner for many companies worldwide and offers specifically tailored turnkey solutions for each single customer's requirements. The turnkey services include project management, wafer test, assembly, final test, qualification, failure analysis, and logistics. All services provided by RoodMicrotec meet the high quality standards of the automotive, industrial, healthcare, and high reliability aerospace sectors. RoodMicrotec is headquartered in Deventer, Netherlands, with operational units in Nördlingen and Stuttgart, Germany.

For more information, please visit https://www.roodmicrotec.com



Further information

Martin Sallenhag, CEO or Arvid Ladega, CFO

Phone: +31 570 745623, E-mail: investor-relations@roodmicrotec.com



This press release is available in English and German. In case of conflict between these versions, the English version shall prevail.

