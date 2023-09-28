To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2023

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2023, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms for series 32H, 32G and 01E are stated below.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2023 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

ISIN



Series Currency Bond type Maturity IT/RF* DK0009518896 32H DKK Cibor3 + interest rate spread 01.04.2027 RF DK0009544389 32G EUR Euribor3 + interest rate spread 01.10.2026 RF DK0009544892 32G EUR Euribor3 + interest rate spread (callable) 01.10.2026 RF DK0009544975 32H DKK Cita6 + 0.45% 01.07.2026 RF

* Interest- and refinancing Trigger (IT) / Refinancing Trigger (RF).

ISIN



Series Currency Coupon Loan repayment profile Maturity DK0009545006 01E DKK 5.00% Annuity 01.10.2046

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

