New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2023

København V, DENMARK

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S        

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2023, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms for series 32H, 32G and 01E are stated below.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2023 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

ISIN

SeriesCurrencyBond typeMaturityIT/RF*
DK000951889632HDKKCibor3 + interest rate spread01.04.2027RF
DK000954438932GEUREuribor3 + interest rate spread01.10.2026RF
DK000954489232GEUREuribor3 + interest rate spread (callable)01.10.2026RF
DK000954497532HDKKCita6 + 0.45%01.07.2026RF

* Interest- and refinancing Trigger (IT) / Refinancing Trigger (RF).

ISIN

SeriesCurrencyCouponLoan repayment profileMaturity
DK000954500601EDKK5.00%Annuity01.10.2046

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

