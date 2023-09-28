GN Hearing pioneers the next era of hearing through sound, design and connectivity with the launch of ReSound Nexia

Top rated for hearing in noise, 1 the new ReSound Nexia TM hearing aids offer an unrivaled sound experience for people with mild to profound hearing loss.

the new ReSound Nexia hearing aids offer an unrivaled sound experience for people with mild to profound hearing loss. Building on a legacy of innovating connectivity, ReSound Nexia supports Bluetooth® LE Audio including AuracastTM broadcast audio, the future of low energy connectivity, which will give people new streaming and communication opportunities in public places such as theatres, airports, restaurants and arenas.

The miniaturized design of the powerful ReSound Nexia microRIE is 25% smaller than the standard RIE, ensuring best possible on-ear comfort while still packed with the most advanced features, all without any compromise on battery life.



BALLERUP, Denmark, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GN Hearing, the global leader in hearing aid innovation, today announces the launch of its next generation hearing aid family, ReSound Nexia, including two non-rechargeable RIE models and a new rechargeable microRIE. The microRIE is GN Hearing’s smallest and most comfortable style ever, packed with advanced technology and features. In addition, ReSound Nexia connects with AuracastTM broadcast audio enabling people with hearing loss to benefit from this new and exciting advancement in connectivity.

GN Hearing understands that struggling to hear speech in noise, wearing comfort, and ease of use are the greatest pain points for hearing aid users.2 A recent survey conducted by GN shows that on average, 1 in 3 hearing aid wearers make excuses not to go out because of the impact noisy environments will have on their enjoyment and would prefer to stay at home instead.3 Helping to address this problem, ReSound Nexia, top-rated for hearing in noise,1 delivers exceptional speech understanding in noise,4 while offering industry leading access to and awareness of surrounding sounds.5

The signature combination of 4-mic binaural beamformer and omni-directional listening vastly improves users’ access to speech from all directions and enables people to automatically hear their best across all listening situations, helping to improve how they interact with the world around them.

ReSound Nexia is equipped with Bluetooth® LE Audio, the new standard for connectivity. It allows multiple simultaneous connections and hands-free calls with other compatible devices, as well as higher sound quality with significantly lower battery consumption.

With Auracast TM broadcast audio, ReSound Nexia wearers will be able to hear important announcements in public spaces through their hearing aids, stream audio whenever they want, and share audio with family and friends, transforming how users experience audio in private and public spaces now and into the future.

Scott Davis, who will be leading GN's hearing business from 1st October, explains: “ReSound Nexia represents a significant leap forward in hearing aid technology. We know that 4 in 5 people change how and where they socialize to accommodate changes to their hearing. We want people to feel confident in noisy environments again. By delivering top-rated hearing in noise and supporting the incredible streaming capabilities of Auracast TM broadcast audio, ReSound Nexia will redefine the hearing aid experience and empower users to fully engage with the world around them.”

Chief Marketing Officer for the Bluetooth SIG, Ken Kolderup, describes: “During all stages of life, communication and good hearing health connect us to each other, our communities, and our world. We are thrilled to see GN Hearing, a Bluetooth SIG member company, introduce innovative hearing solutions that leverage LE Audio and Auracast™ broadcast audio to help increase accessibility and promote better living through better hearing for everyone.”

This latest innovation from GN includes its smallest rechargeable RIE yet, 25% smaller than its standard RIE.6 It is expertly crafted to ensure the best possible ergonomics and mechanics, optimizing microphone performance and on-ear comfort, while still containing all the technology and features of a standard RIE, plus additional benefits. These include; the new accelerometer built into the microRIE, enabling users to double-tap their ear to conveniently answer calls and a new wireless CROS/BiCROS (contralateral and bi-contralateral routing of sound) system developed for people with single-sided deafness.

Created for mild to profound hearing levels, the microRIE is an easy-to-use solution, top rated by users for hearing in noise1 all within a powerful miniaturized design and without any compromise on features, functions or battery life.

For the ultimate TV experience, GN Hearing is also launching the new TV-Streamer+. Giving people with hearing loss immediate speech clarity at their preferred volume, the TV-Streamer+ supports Auracast TM broadcast audio and can send the clearest streamed sound to users.

The new ReSound Nexia hearing aids will be rolled out globally starting with the US on October 12th, 2023, along with the equivalent Beltone Serene line-up.

For more information, visit the ReSound and Beltone websites.

1 Compared to legacy technology. End-user NPS rating, data on file

2 MarkeTrak 22 (2022)

3 GN Hearing international survey (n=14,000) (2023), more information available on request

4 Jespersen & Groth (2022)

5 Groth et al (2023)

6 Technical data on file

© 2023 GN Hearing A/S. All rights reserved. ReSound is a trademark of GN Hearing A/S. The Bluetooth word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. The Auracast™ word mark and logos are trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc.

