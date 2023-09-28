Change in Harvia’s Management Team: Rainer Kunz to leave Harvia

Harvia Plc, Stock Exchange Release, September 28, 2023 at 10:00 EEST





Rainer Kunz, Managing Director of EOS Group and a member of Harvia’s Management Team, has decided to leave his position in Harvia Group. Kunz will continue to work in Harvia until the end of March 2024.

“I would like to thank Rainer for his strong performance in leading EOS as a Harvia Group company since the acquisition of EOS in 2020, and wish him all the best in the future,” says Matias Järnefelt, CEO of Harvia Plc.

Harvia will commence the recruitment process for Kunz’s successor.







HARVIA PLC

Matias Järnefelt

CEO





Further information:

Matias Järnefelt, CEO, tel. +358 40 5056 080

Ari Vesterinen, CFO, tel. +358 40 5050 440





Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 172.4 million in 2022. Harvia Group employs more than 600 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany and Estonia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.