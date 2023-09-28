Hi-View Exploration Update on the Golden Stranger BC Property

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hi-View Resources Inc. ('Hi-View') (CSE: HVW; FSE: B63) reports that APEX Geoscience Ltd. has completed a soil and rock sampling program of its BC Golden Stranger property, located in the Toodoggone region of northern British Columbia.



The sampling program targeted select areas of the Golden Stranger mineralized zone with a modern soil sampling program, covering portions of the Toodoggone volcanics including the important Metsantan members that hosts the Golden Strange zone. The sampling program also identified some new points of interest that included a few new outcrops that were rock grab sampled. A total of 399 soil samples and 11 rock grab samples were collected and will be submitted for assay.





Figure 1. Close Up of Golden Stranger Claim Group Samples

Hi-View additionally completed a Wildlife Management Plan with Chu Cho Environmental, an industry-leading environmental research and consulting service provider fully-owned by Tsay Keh Dene Nation.

R. Nick Horsley, CEO of Hi-View, stated “Once we receive these assays, Hi-View will have a better understanding of the geology and potentially additional targets for our fully-permitted drill program to retest historic results and look for additional mineralized zones.”

Quality Assurance and Control

The sampling program was undertaken by Company personnel under the direction of Mr. Rob L’Heureux, P.Geol. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Rock and soil samples will be analyzed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Vancouver, Canada (an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited facility). Gold will be assayed using a fire assay technique with atomic emission spectrometry and/or gravimetric finish when required (+10 g/t Au). Multielement geochemistry will be completed utilizing a partial or complete digestion with the wet chemical analysis by inductively coupled plasma (ICP) coupled with a mass spectrometer. Rock grab and rock chip samples from outcrop/bedrock are selective by nature and may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the project.

The technical content of this news release and the Company's technical disclosure has been reviewed and approved by Michael B. Dufresne, M. Sc., P. Geol., P.Geo., who is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Hi-View

The principal business is the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties with the objective of locating, defining and ultimately developing economic mineral deposits. Zeal Exploration is a wholly-owned subsidiary which holds the options to acquire the Golden Stranger Property and the Lawyers West, East, South projects located in Toodoggone region of northern British Columbia, which is prospective for gold, silver, and copper. The collective holdings cover approximately 10,821 hectares.

