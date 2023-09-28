Global Medical Lasers Markets and Technology Analysis Report 2023-2028 Featuring Major Players - Nidek, Cynosure, Ziess Group, Johnson & Johnson, Bausch + Lomb, and Lumibird Medical

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Markets and Technologies for Medical Lasers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global medical lasers technology and market is expected to reach a value of $3.3 billion by 2028 from $1.6 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 15.2%



This comprehensive report provides an in-depth study of the global medical laser market, highlighting various types of medical lasers, technologies, and their applications. Technologies encompass solid-state, semiconductor diode, and gas lasers, with a focus on wide-ranging medical applications such as thermal-photoablation, photocoagulation, and selective photothermolysis.

The market growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, medical tourism, and the rising adoption of medical lasers for cosmetic, dental, and ophthalmic surgeries. Additionally, key players like Nidek, Cynosure, Ziess Group, and Lumibird Medical are investing heavily in research and development activities, contributing to the market's expansion.

The solid-state laser segment dominated the 2022 global market, while the semiconductor laser segment is expected to experience significant growth due to its conversion efficiency of light and cost-effectiveness. New product developments for treating chronic pain, both cancerous and non-cancerous, are also boosting the market.

This report includes segmented market sales analysis by technology, system type, modality, application, end use, and region. It offers detailed profiles of market participants, market drivers, restraints, and focuses on innovation and technological advancements, helping you navigate the opportunities and challenges in the global medical laser market.

Report Includes

33 data tables and 27 additional tables

An overview of the global markets and technologies for medical lasers

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020-2022, estimates for 2023 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Highlights of the market potential and characterization of medical lasers market based on technology, end-user type, and region

Detailed description about basic concepts, principles, and components of lasers with laser operations and discussion on effects of lasers on human tissue and medical treatments using lasers

Discussion on innovation, technological advancements, and market drivers and restraints

Information on recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, product launches, and expansions in the market and a relevant patent analysis

Detailed company profiles of major players in the market, including Nidek, Cynosure, Ziess Group, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Bausch + Lomb, and Lumibird Medical

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $3.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing this Study

Scope of Report

What's New in this Report?

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Market Outlook

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Basic Concepts

Laser Principles

Components of Lasers

Laser Operation

Effects of Lasers on Human Tissue

Medical Treatments Using Lasers

Laser Types

Diode or Semi-Conductor Lasers

Solid-State Lasers

Other Gas Lasers

Medical Laser Trends

Therapeutic Uses

Adopting Option for Laser Therapy

Future of Laser Therapy

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Aging Global Population and Chronic Disease Surgery

Developments in Cosmetic Surgery Using Laser Technology

Increase in Modern Lifestyle and Chronic Diseases

Emerging Medical Tourism for Aesthetic and Cosmetic Treatment

Increasing Surgical Procedures for Permanent Vision Correction

Market Restraints

Side Effects of the Lasers

High Cost of Laser Treatment

Market Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Ophthalmic Surgery for Vision Correction

Rise in the Number of High-Intensity Use of Lasers

Chapter 5 Global Medical Laser Market by Type of Technology

Introduction

Global Market for Medical Lasers by Type of Technology

Solid-State Laser

Gas Laser

Semiconductor Laser

Others

Chapter 6 Global Medical Laser Market by Modality

Overview

Global Market for Medical Lasers by Modality

Mobile Laser

Fixed Laser

Chapter 7 Global Medical Laser Market by Application

Global Market for Medical Lasers by Application

Cosmetic Dermatology

Surgical

Dental

Ophthalmic

Cardiology

Others

Chapter 8 Global Medical Laser Market by End Use

Global Market for Medical Lasers by End Use

Ophthalmology

Diagnostic Applications

Therapeutic Applications

Suppliers

Surgical

Diagnostic Applications

Therapeutic Applications

Photothermolysis

Photoablation

Photodisruption

Photobiostimulation

Photochemical Tissue Bonding

Suppliers

Cosmetic Surgery

Photocoagulation

Thermal Ablation

Photothermolysis

Photodisruption

Photobiostimulation

Suppliers

Dental Procedures

Diagnostics

Therapeutic Procedures

Suppliers

Chapter 9 Global Medical Laser Market by Region

Global Markets for Medical Lasers by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

France

U.K.

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

India

Australia and New Zealand

China

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

Gcc Countries

Other Row Countries

Chapter 10 Emerging Technologies

Emerging Technologies in Lasers

Recent Advances in Laser Therapy Devices

Developments in Fat-Reducing and Skin-Tightening Devices

Other Improvements in Aesthetic Laser Devices

Chapter 11 Mergers and Acquisitions, and Funding Outlook

Mergers and Acquisitions

Chapter 12 Sustainability in the Medical Laser Industry: An Environmental, Social and Governance Perspective

Importance of Environmental, Social and Governance in the Laser Device Manufacturing Industry

Environmental, Social and Governance Ratings and Metrics: Understanding the Data

Environmental, Social and Governance Practices in the Laser Devices Manufacturing Industry

Future Trends

Research Viewpoint

Chapter 13 Government Regulations

U.S.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Occupational Safety and Health Administration

Canada

European Union

Japan

China

India

Other Countries and Regions

Latin America

Saudi Arabia

Chapter 14 Competitive Landscape

Global Analysis of Company Ranking

Chapter 15 Company Profiles

Alcon

Bausch + Lomb

Carl Zeiss

Cynosure

Johnson & Johnson

Lumibird Medical

Nidek Co. Ltd.

