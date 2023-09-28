Application Programming Interface (API) Security Market - Global Forecast to 2028 - API Security Offerings to Address Growing Threat Across Web Applications

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Application Programming Interface (API) Security Market by Offering (Platforms & Solutions and Services), Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Hybrid, and Cloud), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global API security market is projected to experience substantial growth, expanding from a market size of USD 744 million in 2023 to USD 3,034 million by 2028.

This impressive growth, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.5%, is driven by the increasing need for robust security measures to protect against API-related breaches.

As businesses become more reliant on APIs for smooth communication and data exchange within their application ecosystems, the demand for effective API security solutions is surging. This is especially crucial in heavily regulated industries such as BFSI, where the adoption of cloud-based and microservices-based architectures is on the rise.

This market report aims to provide key insights that can help stakeholders gain a better understanding of the API security market landscape. The information provided will assist in strategic planning and positioning, helping to optimize go-to-market strategies. The report will cover market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, as well as offering an in-depth competitive assessment of market leaders like Google (Apigee), Salt, Noname, Akamai, and Palo Alto Networks.

With API-related security risks becoming an escalating concern, investing in API security solutions has become an essential element for business entities striving to protect sensitive data and stay ahead of emerging threats. This makes the API security market a critical component in the long-term success and survival of organizations in a digitally evolving landscape.

By focusing on enhancing security and governance measures, companies can ensure the consistent investment and rising demand that are propelling the API security market. The expected substantial growth in the demand for API security solutions in the near future emphasizes its importance as an invaluable asset for businesses in an increasingly digital world.

By vertical, the BFSI segment accounts for a larger market share

BFSI is one of the most heavily regulated industries in the world. As a result, businesses in this sector are under constant pressure to protect their sensitive data from cyberattacks. API security is a critical component of any BFSI organization's cybersecurity strategy.

The increasing adoption of cloud-based and microservices-based architectures in the BFSI sector drives the demand for API security solutions. The growing number of connected devices and the rising popularity of mobile banking are also contributing to the growth of the API security market in the BFSI vertical.

By deployment mode, the cloud segment accounts for a larger market share

Cloud-based API security solutions can be scaled up or down quickly to meet the changing needs of an organization. It is essential for businesses that experience spikes in API traffic, such as during peak business hours or marketing campaigns.

Cloud-based API security solutions are often more cost-effective than on-premises solutions. Cloud providers typically offer a pay-as-you-go pricing model, meaning businesses only pay for the resources they use.

Cloud-based API security solutions are typically more straightforward than on-premises solutions. This is because cloud providers usually offer a user-friendly dashboard that makes it easy to manage API security policies.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 259 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $744 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $3034 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 32.5% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

API Security Offerings to Address Growing Threat Across Web Applications

BFSI Segment and North America to Hold Largest Market Shares in 2023

Platform and Solutions Segment to Have Larger Market Share During Forecast Period

Cloud Segment to Dominate Market in 2023

Large Enterprises Segment to Hold Larger Market Share During Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific to Emerge as Best Market for Investments by 2028

Market Overview and Industry Trends

Types of API

API Protocols and Architectures

Open Web Application Security Project (Owasp): Top 10 API Vulnerabilities in 2023

Drivers

Surge in API Breaches Across Industries

Exploitation by Hackers

Underlying Factors Contributing to API Security Incidents

Growing Complexity of Ecosystem

Need to Safeguard Applications and Protect Sensitive Data

Restraints

Impact of Regulatory Restraints

Lack of Skilled Professionals

Opportunities

Rapid Demand for APIs to Meet Business Needs

Increased Awareness and Rising Investments

Challenges

Safeguarding Sensitive Data in Decentralized Architectures

Traditional Security Controls Limiting Protection Against API Attacks

Use Cases

Case Study 1: Nov Inc. Implemented Pingintelligence and Axway for Enhanced API Security and Governance

Case Study 2: Ofx Enhanced Application Security with Signal Sciences for API and Microservices Protection

Case Study 3: Paidy Implemented APIsec for Automated API Security Testing, Improving Coverage, and Efficiency

Case Study 4: Threatx Secured Segpay's Apps and APIs with Precision and Visibility

Case Study 5: Data Theorem Assisted Wildflower in Addressing Security Issues and Meeting Customer Demand

Technology Analysis

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

API Security Testing Tools

Zero Trust Architecture

Web Application Firewalls (Wafs)

Containerization and Microservices

Behavioral Analytics and Threat Intelligence

Pricing Analysis Models

APIsec

Salt Security

Imperva

Aiculus

Wso2

Neosec

Red Hat

Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard

Sarbanes-Oxley Act (Sox)

European Union General Data Protection Regulation

Nis Directive

Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

Company Profiles

Key Players

Google (APIgee)

Salt Security

Noname

Akamai

Data Theorem

Axway

Imperva

Traceable

Palo Alto Networks

Fortinet

Other Players

Red Hat

Airlock by Ergon

Akana by Perforce

Wso2

Forum Systems

Cequence Security

Sensedia

Spherical Defense

Neosec

Signal Sciences

Firetail

Resurface Labs

42Crunch

Aiculus

Gravitee.Io

Nevatech

