Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Informatics Market Research Report 2023-2030: NGS Revolutionizes Drug Discovery with Targeted Therapies and Gene Therapy

The global NGS informatics market is poised to achieve substantial growth, with a projected value of $4.3 billion anticipated by 2030, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 15.4% during the period from 2023 to 2030.

This impressive market expansion is underpinned by several key factors, including the escalating R&D investments from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, the increasing prevalence of cancer and genetic disorders, the rising adoption of NGS in disease diagnostics and precision medicine, continuous technological advancements in NGS informatics solutions, and supportive government initiatives endorsing large-scale genomic sequencing projects. Nonetheless, concerns regarding data confidentiality pose a challenge to the market's growth trajectory.

Furthermore, the growing adoption of NGS informatics tools within hospitals and clinical laboratories, coupled with the expanding utilization of bioinformatics and genomic data management solutions for extensive data analysis and interpretation, is expected to generate promising opportunities for market players.

However, the shortage of skilled professionals proficient in operating NGS Informatics tools remains a significant obstacle to market expansion.

Based on offering, in 2023, the software segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market.

NGS informatics software enables researchers to efficiently analyze, store, and securely share vast amounts of genomic data. With their cost and time-saving capabilities, robust data security measures, and seamless collaboration features, these software solutions enable effective genomic data management, contributing to the large market share of this segment.



Based on application, in 2023, the drug discovery segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market.

The growth of this segment is driven by the benefits offered by NGS technology in drug discovery. NGS enables the identification of novel drug targets and the development of therapeutic techniques that target specific genes and proteins, including targeted therapies, gene therapy, and oligonucleotide therapy.



Based on end user, in 2023, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is expected to account for the largest share of the next generation sequencing (NGS) informatics market.

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies extensively utilize NGS for high-throughput analysis and genetic-based drug development. The adoption of NGS informatics has enabled efficient management, analysis, and reporting of large volumes of genomic data, thereby supporting remote work and enhancing research capabilities. These factors contribute to the significant market share of this segment.



In 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the NGS informatics market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The factors supporting the largest share of this market are technological advancements in the region, the increasing prevalence of cancer, and increased healthcare care spending. Additionally, the presence of key players, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and government initiatives for NGS-based diagnostic testing also contribute to the large market share of North America.



The key players operating in the global NGS market are

Illumina Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Qiagen N.V.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Sapio Sciences LLC

DNASTAR Inc.

Fabric Genomics Inc.

Partek Incorporated

DNAnexus Inc. .

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Process of Data Collection and Validation

2.3. Market Sizing and forecast

2.4. Assumptions for the Study



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Overview

4.2. Factors Affecting Market Growth

4.2.1. Impact Analysis of Market Dynamics

4.2.2. Factor Analysis

4.3. Use Cases

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5. Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Informatics Market: Regulatory Analysis



5. Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Informatics Market Assessment-by Offering

5.1. Overview

5.2. Software

5.2.1. By Type

5.2.1.1. Data Analysis Software

5.2.1.2. Data Interpretation and Reporting Tools

5.2.1.3. Data Storage and Computing Tools

5.2.1.4. Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS)

5.2.2. By Deployment Mode

5.2.2.1. Web and Cloud-Based

5.2.2.2. On-Premise

5.3. NGS Informatics Services



6. Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Informatics Market Assessment-by Application

6.1. Overview

6.2. Drug Discovery

6.3. Disease Diagnoses

6.4. Biomarker Discovery

6.5. Precision Medicine

6.6. Agriculture and Animal Research



7. Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Informatics Market Assessment-by End User

7.1. Overview

7.2. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

7.3. Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

7.4. Academic & Research Institutes

7.5. Other End Users



8. Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics (NGS) Market Assessment - by Geography

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America

8.2.1. U.S.

8.2.2. Canada

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Germany

8.3.2. France

8.3.3. U.K.

8.3.4. Italy

8.3.5. Spain

8.3.6. Rest of Europe (RoE)

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.4.1. China

8.4.2. Japan

8.4.3. India

8.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

8.5. Latin America

8.5.1. Brazil

8.5.2. Mexico

8.5.3. Rest of Latin America

8.6. Middle East & Africa



9. Competition Analysis

9.1. Overview

9.2. Key Growth Strategies

9.3. Competitive Benchmarking

9.4. Market Share Analysis (2022)

9.4.1. Illumina, Inc. (U.S.)

9.4.2. Qiagen N.V. (Netherlands)

9.4.3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

9.4.4. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

9.4.5. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

9.5. Vendor Dashboard

9.5.1. Industry Leaders

9.5.2. Market Differentiators

9.5.3. Vanguards

9.5.4. Emerging Companies



10. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, SWOT Analysis of Top 5 Companies, and Strategic Developments)



