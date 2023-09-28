Global Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Strategic Research Report 2023-2030: Market Benefiting from Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Such as Diabetes and Cardiovascular Disease

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2030

The global Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers market is projected to grow substantially, from an estimated value of US$814.7 Million in 2022 to a revised size of approximately US$1.2 Billion by 2030. This represents a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2% over the forecast period of 2022-2030.

The market report provides a detailed analysis, covering annual sales trends for different types of analyzers such as Portable, Benchtop, and Combined Analyzers. The Portable segment alone is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8%, reaching an estimated US$823.6 Million by the end of 2030. Meanwhile, the Benchtop segment is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% over the next eight years.

Geographically, the U.S. market for Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers stands at an estimated US$234.9 Million in 2022. China, being the world's second-largest economy, is expected to see impressive growth with a projected market size of US$145.5 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2030. Other significant markets include Japan and Canada, forecasted to grow at CAGRs of 4.3% and 4.4% respectively over the same period. In Europe, Germany is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 4.9%.

This comprehensive market analysis provides invaluable insights for stakeholders in the healthcare industry, enabling them to make well-informed decisions. Factors such as clinical applications, technological advancements, and geographic growth trends significantly influence the market dynamics, offering diverse opportunities for market players.

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Life-Saving Interventions for COVID-19 Patients Drive Importance of Blood Gas & Electrolyte Analyzers

Percentage of people with COVID-19 who were admitted to the ICU in the United States from January 22 to May 30, 2020, by age*

Industry Witnesses Inflow of Sophisticated Solutions

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)

Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers: An Introduction

Types of Analyzers

Fundamentals of Blood Gases and Blood Gas Testing

Blood Gas Parameters and their Significance

Outlook

Point-of-Care Analyzers Gain Significance

Hurdles to Overcome

Competition

Market Share of Leading Players in Global Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market: 2019

Recent Industry Activity

World Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Decentralized Testing Gains Traction

Technology Advancements: Cornerstone for Market Growth

Select New Devices

Advanced Sensors Give Way to Modern Devices

Blood Gas Testing Becomes Commonplace in Critical Care

Benchtop Makers Cash in on the Lucrative POC Market

Advanced Solutions for Point-of-Care & Critical Care Settings

Integration with LIS and EMR Widens Functionality

Miniaturised Blood Gas Analysers Gain Traction

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders and Patient admissions Fuels Market Growth

Assessment of Various Conditions Based on Blood Gas Testing

Alarming Levels of Diabetes Incidence Worldwide Drives Demand

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

World Diabetes Prevalence (2000-2019)

Rise in CVD Incidence Spurs Demand

Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion (2010-2030)

Rising Cancer Incidence and Ensuing Rise in Critical Care Admissions Create Need for Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million) by Region for 2018

Rise in Prevalence of COPD Augments Demand

EXHIBIT : Global Prevalence of COPD by Age Group: Percentage of Men and Women Affected by the Condition

Rising Aging Population: Principal Driver for the BGA Market

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Healthcare Cost-Cutting Trend Promotes Innovations

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

