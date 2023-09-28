KellyConnect Achieves Distinction with COPC Certification

WINTERPARK, Fla., Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COPC Inc., a global contact center and customer experience (CX) consulting firm, and KellyConnect, the contact center division of global specialty talent solutions provider Kelly, are proud to announce that KellyConnect has achieved certification to the COPC CX Standard for Contact Centers, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to delivering unparalleled customer experiences and operational efficiency.

KellyConnect earned this certification for its service delivery on behalf of one of the world’s largest technology companies through work-at-home technical support advisors. Becoming certified to the COPC CX Standard, a globally recognized performance management system for contact centers and CX operations, demonstrates KellyConnect's dedication to achieving and sustaining exceptional performance for its clients and their customers.

“Achieving formal COPC certification further validates KellyConnect as a recognized force in the CX industry,” said Brian Poelman, vice president and account executive, KellyConnect. “I’m proud of the coordination and teamwork displayed throughout the engagement with COPC that led us to this point. It’s extremely satisfying to witness hard work and focused efforts pay off.”

The COPC certification process includes a rigorous assessment of the organization's processes and performance against the best practices and guidelines in the COPC CX Standard. Organizations must implement effective procedures that support the customer experience and meet high-performance targets in service, quality, cost, and customer satisfaction.

“This certification translates KellyConnect's dedication into tangible results for both clients and customers,” said Scott Flewelling, vice president, COPC Inc. “The KellyConnect team worked diligently to achieve this significant milestone, and we eagerly anticipate their continued success."

Organizations that go through the certification process begin with their internal staff understanding the requirements of the COPC CX Standard by attending COPC® Best Practices for CX Operations training. COPC then conducts a baseline assessment of the operation and works with the team to close any gaps before the final certification audit. The process is a collaborative effort, with COPC experts working alongside the organization’s team throughout the entire journey.

“This accreditation is considered one of the most prestigious acknowledgments in the industry and requires dedication and hard work, focusing on optimizing our operations and maximizing outstanding results on behalf of our clients,” said Jane Livermore, vice president of operations, KellyConnect. “We would like to thank COPC as well as every member of this team for their contributions in reaching this significant milestone.”

