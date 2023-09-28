Demand for BBQ and New Charcoal Innovations: Key Drivers Behind $5.41 Billion Market in 2023

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Charcoal Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The in-depth market research report provides invaluable insights into the current trends and future directions of the charcoal industry, dissecting the market into digestible sections that highlight regional differences, product breakdowns, major players, potential opportunities and innovations. Unpack the reasons behind the burgeoning demand for barbecued food and its implications on the charcoal market. Understand the strategic moves by market-leading companies and discover the innovations that are setting the pace in the ever-evolving charcoal landscape.
Overview:
- The global charcoal market grew from $5.14 billion in 2022 to $5.41 billion in 2023, registering a CAGR of 5.3%. The forecast predicts a growth to $6.51 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.7%.
- Charcoal's applications range from outdoor grilling to industrial fuel and metallurgy.
- Asia-Pacific led the charcoal market in 2022, followed by North America.
Market Segmentation:
- Major charcoal products include lump charcoal, charcoal briquettes, Japanese charcoal, and sugar charcoal.
- Distribution channels are primarily online and offline.
- Charcoal finds its application in outdoor activities, restaurants, metallurgical fuel, industrial fuel, and filtration.
Market Dynamics:
- The growing trend of barbecued food is a significant growth driver for the charcoal market. The UK alone hosted approximately 165 million barbecues in 2021.
- Key market players are focusing on product innovation. For example, Kingsford launched Signature flavors in March 2022, which introduced pre-seasoned charcoal briquets.
Report Specifications:
- The report offers in-depth insights into the charcoal industry's trends, opportunities, regional differences, major players, and future directions.
- The report spans 200 pages, covering a forecast period from 2023 to 2027.
- Data provided in the report covers market size, growth rates, segmentation, and other vital statistics.
Key Players:
Key Attributes:
