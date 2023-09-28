A New Age of Coatings: Nanocoatings Market Analysis (2024-2034)

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Nanocoatings 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Nanocoatings are ultra-thin coatings employing nanomaterials to amplify properties such as wear resistance, conductivity, flame retardancy, and antibacterialism. Their growth in areas like energy, electronics, healthcare, and many more is eminent due to their superiority over traditional coatings. These coatings are recognized for their eco-friendly and non-toxic nature.
Market Dynamics and Drivers:
The use of advanced, protective nanocoatings to mitigate bacteria, viruses, static, fouling and environmental damage is growing. Conductive coatings are also finding wide application in energy (mainly batteries) and electronics markets and making significant inroads in healthcare, filtration membrane and hygiene markets. Major market opportunities exist in photocatalytic, antimicrobial, battery, antistatic, food packaging, and waterproof electronics coatings. Nanocoatings are considered safe, non-toxic, and eco-friendly while outperforming traditional coatings.
Markets Reviewed:
This comprehensive report delves deep into nanocoatings applications in sectors like:
- Aerospace and Aviation
- Automotive
- Construction
- Consumer Electronics
- Household Care
- Marine
- Medical and Healthcare
- Military and Defence
- Packaging
- Textiles and Apparel
- Energy
- Oil and Gas
- Tooling
- Anti-Counterfeiting
Inside the Report:
The report offers insights on:
- Production techniques and synthesis methods.
- Detailed market analysis segmented by type and user.
- Collaboration and licensing within the industry.
- Examination of nanomaterials utilized.
- Historic, current, and forecasted global revenues up to 2034.
- Comprehensive profiles of 491 companies like Aculon, Alchemy, NEO Battery Materials, Tesla Nanocoatings, and many more.
The global nanocoatings market is set to disrupt traditional coatings markets with its ultra-high performance and multi-functionality. Nanocoatings are proving their mettle by showing vast improvements over traditional counterparts and by opening up new avenues in various industries.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- 3M
- Abalonyx AS
- Abrisa Technologies
- Accucoat, inc
- Acreo Engineering
- Actnano
- Aculon, Inc
- Advanced Soft Materials, Inc
- Affix Labs Oy
- Agienic Antimicrobials
- Americhem
- Ampacet Corporation
- AMProtecTion, LLC
- AMTE Co., Ltd
- Ancatt
- Caparol
- Carbodeon LtdOy
- Covestro AG
- CTECHnano
- Diatomix, INc
- Dortrend
- Dow Corning
- DrivePur
- DryWired
- DSP Co., Ltd
- Dupont Teijin Films
- Duralar Technologies
- Duraseal Coatings
- Fumin Co., Ltd
- GrapheneX Pty Ltd
- Grupo Repol
- GVD Corporation
- GXC Coatings
- HakusuiTech Co., Ltd
- Halomine, Inc
- Hemoteq GmbH
- Henkel AG & CoKGaA
- Hiab Products
- Hitachi Chemical
- Honeywell International, Inc
- Hydromer, Inc
- Hygienity Solutions
- Hygratek, LLC
- Lotus Applied Technology
- Lotus Leaf Coatings, Inc
- Marusyo Sangyo Co., Ltd
- Master Dynamic Limited
- Mavro
- Medicfibers
- Melodea Ltd
- Merck Performance Materials
- Mesocoat, Inc
- Metal Estalki
- Nfinite Nanotechnology, Inc
- Nobio Ltd
- Norcop
- NS Materials, Inc
- NTC Nanotech Coatings GmbH
- Philippi-Hagenbuch, Inc
- PhotoCide Protection, Inc
- Picosun Oy
- Pieclex Co., Ltd
- Pioneer Medical Devices GmbH
- Pixelligent Technologies
- Polymerplus, LLC
- Powdermet, Inc
- PPG Industries, Inc
- Prebona AB
- ProfMOF AS
- Promethean Particles Ltd
- Promimic AB
- Rads Global Business BV
- RAS AG
- RBNano
- Reactive Surfaces, LLP
- Research Frontiers, Inc
- Resodyn Corporation
- Resysten
- Showa Denko K.K
- Signo Nano-Care UK Ltd
- SiO2 Nanotech, LLC
- Sketch Co., Ltd
- Surfactis Technologies SAS
- Surfatek LLC
- Surfix BV
- Surwon Technology
- SuSoS AG
- Swift Coat, Inc
- Syzygy Plasmonics
- Taiyo Kogyo Corporation
- Takenake Seisakusho Co., Ltd
- Talga Resources
- Tata Steel
- Tecnalia
- Tesla Nanocoatings
- The NanoSteel Company, Inc
- The Sherwin Williams Company
- Thermo King
- Thomas Swan
- TitanPE Technologies, Inc
- Toyota Tsusho Corporation
- TriNANO Technologies
- Valentis Nanotech
- Viaex Technologies, Inc
- Volexion
- Wacker Chemie AG
- Wattglass, LLC
- Xtalic Corporation
- X-Therma, Inc
- Yield Co., Ltd
- Zentek Ltd
- Zixilai Environoment
- Znshine Solar
- Zyvex Technologies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jy8a30
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.