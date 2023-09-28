Global Antimicrobial Additives Market Size to Reach USD 8.19 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Antimicrobial Additives Market size is expected to reach USD 8.19 Billion in 2032 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing use of silver-based products as antimicrobial additives is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Antimicrobial additives are active additives included in the processing of a material that will hinder the life or growth of microorganisms. These microorganisms include various organisms such as bacteria, mold, fungi, algae, and viruses. Ancient cultures frequently used silver to prevent diseases, which has reemerged as a treatment alternative in recent years due to the rising prevalence of bacterial resistance to antibiotics. This has made scientists to focus on ways that silver's antibacterial properties can be improved, opening up more options for antimicrobial uses. The maximum reflectivity of all metals is known to be found in silver, a soft and glossy transition metal, which has beneficial qualities, along with antibacterial action. When silver is disseminated into its monoatomic ionic form (Ag+), which occurs when it is soluble in aqueous settings, and is known to be physiologically active.

However, fluctuating raw material prices is a key factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. The main basic materials used in creation of goods containing antibacterial compounds are silver, copper, and zinc, which are very pricey raw materials. Silver antimicrobials are not commonly employed in products, especially in South and East Asia due to their high cost. These variances have an impact on the final price of antimicrobial compounds. For instance, despite silver's excellent antibacterial properties, its price has recently skyrocketed, prompting manufacturers to look for alternatives.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 4.30 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 6.6% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 8.19 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Type, application, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific ,Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled BASF SE, DuPont De Nemours, Inc., Microban International Ltd., Sanitized AG, Lyondellbasell, Avient Corporation, Biocote, Milliken Chemical, King Plastic Corporation, and Steritouch Ltd. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global antimicrobial additives market is consolidated, with few large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective antimicrobial additives. Some major players included in the global antimicrobial additives market report are:

BASF SE

DuPont De Nemours, Inc.

Microban International Ltd.

Sanitized AG

Lyondellbasell

Avient Corporation

Biocote

Milliken Chemical

King Plastic Corporation

Steritouch Ltd.

Strategic Development



On 10 May 2021, Avient's added three unique Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) compositions with antimicrobial additives to its GLSTM TPE range. These additives safeguard molded plastic components by limiting bacterial development (99.9% or more) and resisting fungal and mold growth, according to tests conducted in line with JIS Z2801 and ASTM G21-15 standards. These microorganisms can harm a completed plastic part's visual and mechanical properties in addition to perhaps generating odor problems. Applications and surfaces with high levels of contact are particularly prone. In response, Avient created Versaflex and OnFlex grades of GLS TPEs with antibacterial additives. Consumer electronics, grips for personal care products, and automobile uses such as cup holder mats and Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) seals are a few examples of potential applications.

On 11 December 2020, Polygiene, a pioneer in odor control technology signed an agreement with Addmaster Holdings Ltd, a privately held provider of antibacterial additives for hard surfaces with headquarters in the UK. Antimicrobial additives are supplied by Addmaster, a reliable business partner of Polygiene for over 12 years. In contrast to Polygiene, which is active on both soft and hard surfaces, Addmaster is predominantly active on hard surfaces.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The inorganic antimicrobial additives segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global antimicrobial additives market over the forecast period. This is because inorganic antimicrobials are more likely to be present in molded plastic products, which provide effects that are both biocidal and biostatic. The idea of metal ions, which are inert unless these are released in the presence of another component, such as moisture, is the basis for many of these additions. These antimicrobials are maintained in the polymer indefinitely and progressively released to the surface, providing ongoing, durable defense. A biostatic effect prevents the organism from reproducing, whereas a biocidal effect causes the organism to die. These compounds have excellent antibacterial properties, however, far higher dosages are required to be effective against fungus and algae.

The Food & Beverage (F&B) segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global antimicrobial additives market over the forecast period owing to increasing product launch activities by key market players. For instance, FFP, a pioneer in clean label F&B ingredient solutions, recently announced the launch of VegStable Secure, a new clean label antimicrobial component. Companies can now naturally protect various foods against illnesses and spoilage without losing functionality or flavor by limiting the growth of Listeria monocytogenes. The focus of VegStable Secure is on Listeria monocytogenes and other germs that compromise the quality of food.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global antimicrobial additives market in 2022 owing to increasing product launches in this region. For instance, three distinct TPE formulations from Avient with antibacterial components are now a part of the GLS TPE offering. These additives protect molded plastic components by limiting bacterial development and blocking the growth of mold and fungus. These have passed testing in accordance with JIS Z2801 and ASTM G21-15 standards, which can impair the cosmetic and mechanical qualities of a finished plastic product. High contact applications and surfaces are especially vulnerable. Versaflex and OnFlex grades of GLS TPEs with antibacterial additives were developed by Avient in response. While, potential uses include grips for personal care goods, grips for consumer electronics, and Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) seals and cup holder mats for automobiles. GLS TPEs with antimicrobial compounds can lengthen the useful life of a product, which reduces the need to replace it.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global antimicrobial additives market on the type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Inorganic antimicrobial additives Silver Copper Zinc Organic antimicrobial additives Oxybisphenox Arsine (OBPA) 4,5-Dichloro-2-(N-OCTYL)-4-Isothiazolin-3-One (DCOIT) Triclosan Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Plastics Paints & Coatings Pulp & Paper Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Healthcare Packaging Food & Beverage (F&B) Construction Automotive Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



