Portable Patient Isolation Market by Product, Functionality, Readiness, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

The global portable patient isolation market size reached US$ 38.14 Million in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 82.49 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.20% during 2023-2028.

The market for portable patient isolation is experiencing substantial growth, driven by several key factors. The prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases, along with the need for effective isolation solutions in remote disaster-stricken areas, is propelling market expansion. Additionally, the surge in medical tourism is contributing to the increased demand for these systems.

Portable patient isolation systems are designed to isolate patients with infectious diseases, equipped with features like negative pressure ventilation, air filtration, and UV-C sterilization. They offer a safe and controlled environment for healthcare workers to treat infected patients and quarantine asymptomatic individuals exposed to contagious diseases, reducing the risk of infection transmission.

These portable units, often made of chemical-resistant materials, are highly adaptable and suitable for temporary facilities, emergency responses, and remote locations. They have proven invaluable in disaster relief efforts and crisis situations.

The market's growth is closely tied to the rising incidence of infectious diseases, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the emergence of new variants of the virus. Additionally, the demand for portable patient isolation units in remote disaster-affected regions is on the rise.

Advancements in medical management systems, coupled with the expansion of healthcare infrastructure, are improving healthcare accessibility. The growing trend of medical tourism, particularly in developing nations with cost-effective healthcare services, is driving the adoption of these units to cater to the specialized needs of medical tourists.

Furthermore, the increasing use of portable patient isolation units in cases of bed shortages in healthcare facilities is fostering market growth. Other contributing factors include higher medical expenditure, a heightened focus on infection control, and substantial research and development (R&D) efforts by key industry players.

Europe stands as the largest market for portable patient isolation units, driven by factors such as a growing elderly population, continuous advancements in medical infrastructure, increased healthcare spending, and the rising prevalence of infectious diseases.

The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the global portable patient isolation market. Competitive analysis such as market structure, market share by key players, player positioning, top winning strategies, competitive dashboard, and company evaluation quadrant has been covered in the report.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 142 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $38.14 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $82.49 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.7% Regions Covered Global

Some of the companies covered include

Abatement Technologies Inc.

Aks Industries Inc.

Alliance Environmental Group

ATA SAS

Beth-El Zikhron Yaaqov Industries Ltd.

Bubble bunkers

EpiGuard AS

GAMA Healthcare Australia Pty Ltd. (GAMA Healthcare Ltd.)

ISOVAC Products LLC.

Key Market Segmentation:



Product Insights:

According to the report, pod/bag based represented the largest segment.

Pod/Bag Based

Room-based

Functionality Insights:

Single-Use

Reusable

Readiness Insights:

Instant

Non-Instant

End User Insights:

According to the report, healthcare accounted for the largest market share.

Healthcare

Defense

Others

Regional Insights:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

