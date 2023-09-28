Global POS Software Market Report 2023: An $18.5 Billion Market by 2028 from $10.9 Billion in 2022 - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "POS Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Point of Sale (POS) software market size reached US$ 10.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 18.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.22% during 2022-2028.

Point-of-sale (POS) software is a crucial tool for businesses, facilitating efficient store operations and online retail transactions. It streamlines inventory management, sales supervision, product searches, payment processing, speedy scanning of goods, tax tracking, and generation of detailed sales reports for precise business insights.

This translates into faster payments, improved customer experiences, price consistency, simplified business processes, and optimized workflows. Currently, POS software comes in fixed and mobile solutions.

The widespread adoption of POS software spans various industries, driven by rapid digitization and the growing need for efficient electronic and in-store payment systems, ensuring secure, flexible, and error-free money management.

Furthermore, the extensive use of e-wallets to securely store credit and debit card information, enhancing convenience and flexibility in online transactions, contributes to market growth. Integration with Software as a Service (SaaS), cloud computing, and customer relationship management (CRM) solutions, aiding in customer behavior tracking, data collection, and revenue enhancement, further fuels market expansion.

The rising demand for contactless payment options, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, has boosted market growth. The pandemic prompted consumers to shift towards various e-commerce platforms for essential items, leading to increased online deliveries and driving market growth.

Other factors, such as widespread high-speed internet availability and collaborations among key players to introduce mobile POS systems with biometric solutions, are fostering a positive market outlook.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 148 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $10.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $18.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.2% Regions Covered Global

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

Block Inc.

Clover Network LLC (Fiserv Inc.)

HP Development Company L.P.

Idealpos Solutions Pty Ltd

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NCR Corporation

Panasonic Canada Inc (Panasonic Holdings Corporation)

Revel Systems Inc.

SwiftPOS (MSL Solutions)

Toast Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Vend Limited (Lightspeed).

Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Component:

Software

Service

Breakup by Type:

Fixed POS

Mobile POS

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Breakup by Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Breakup by Application:

Inventory Tracking

Sales Reporting

Purchasing Management

Customer Engagement

Others

Breakup by End User:

Restaurants

Hospitality

Healthcare

Retail

Warehouse

Entertainment

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

