Global Stationary Robots Market Set to Reach $12.98 Billion by 2030, Driven by Increasing Adoption in Material Handling and Sorting Application

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Stationary Robots Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, By Application, By Type - Industry Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global stationary robots market is projected to grow from USD 3.7 billion in 2022 to USD 12.98 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

Stationary robots are gaining popularity across various industries for their diverse range of types, including computerized machine tools, robotics arms, industrial robots, welding robots, and computer numerical control machines.

Market Segmentation

The global stationary robots market is segmented based on:

Application: Includes Inspection and Maintenance, Material Handling and Sorting, Security and Surveillance, and Education and Entertainment. Type: Types of stationary robots include cylindrical, Cartesian, spherical, SCARA, parallel, and robotics arms. Region: Geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Market Analysis by Application

Material Handling and Sorting: This segment holds the largest share in the global stationary robots market due to the wide range of benefits offered by stationary robots in material handling systems for manufacturing processes and warehouse operations.

Regional Insights on the Global Market for Stationary Robots

Asia : Projected to dominate the global stationary robots market in 2021, followed by North America and Europe. The growth in these regions is attributed to the presence of leading market players and the rise of industrialization and automation.

: Projected to dominate the global stationary robots market in 2021, followed by North America and Europe. The growth in these regions is attributed to the presence of leading market players and the rise of industrialization and automation. North America: Expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of stationary robot technology and the penetration of automation.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Flexibility and Lifting Capability: Stationary robots provide the highest level of flexibility among all types of robot arms. They can lift heavy objects and have a simple control system, making them crucial for the industrial sector.

Restraints

Cost and Complexity: Stationary robots can be costlier and more complex than other robotic arms. Their rigid structure and lack of rotational movement may require additional fencing, limiting their application.

Competitive Landscape

Competition in the global stationary robots market is expected to intensify as new players enter the market, and the number of devices compatible with stationary robots increases. Key players include ABB Ltd., Fanuc Corporation, KUKA AG, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, and more.

Recent Developments

In March 2022, Bosch Rexroth acquired a majority stake in Kassow Robots, a Denmark-based developer of 7-axis collaborative robotic arms. This acquisition allows Bosch to offer one-stop solutions, especially for industries such as consumer goods, mobility, battery production, and semiconductor production.

Key Market Trends

Companies are exploring stationary robotics solutions to address labor shortages and fluctuating demand in logistics operations. The integration of AI and sensor technology has expanded the range of applications for stationary robots in the logistics industry.

This information provides an overview of the global stationary robots market, its growth prospects, and key trends.

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Fanuc Corporation

KUKA AG

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Universal Robots A/S

Epson Robotics

Staubli International AG

Denso Corporation

Comau S.p.A.

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation

Omron Adept Technologies, Inc

MABI AG

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd

Sepro Group

Adept Technology, Inc

F&P Robotics AG

Franka Emika GmbH

Techman Robot Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 249 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.98 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.0% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1whwt5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment