Global End-of-line Packaging Market Report 2023-2030: Integration of IoT and Industry 4.0 Transforming End-of-line Packaging Operations for Efficiency and Transparency

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "End-of-line Packaging: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest market research report delves deep into the trends, potential growth opportunities, and competitive landscape of the End-of-line Packaging market. Valued at an impressive $5 billion in 2022, this market is projected to soar to an estimated $6.9 billion by 2030. Moreover, the report offers a profound understanding of the rapidly growing Automatic segment, poised to exhibit an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.7% and anticipated to reach $4.2 billion by 2030. The report also provides in-depth regional performance breakdowns and forecasts, offering a comprehensive look at critical markets such as the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, and Germany.

In an era where packaging efficiency and automation are pivotal for companies to maintain a competitive edge, staying well-informed about the state of the End-of-line Packaging market has become indispensable. Whether one is a high-level executive in a multinational corporation or a strategic planner within a burgeoning startup, the comprehensive market analysis offered provides vital insights that profoundly influence strategic decisions.

Key Highlights:

Global End-of-line Packaging Market Set to Reach $6.9 Billion by 2030

The global End-of-line Packaging market, valued at $5 billion in 2022, is on a steady trajectory to achieve a revised size of $6.9 billion by 2030, with a consistent Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4% projected over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030. Notably, the Automatic segment, a focal point of the report, is expected to experience robust growth, with a projected CAGR of 4.7%, ultimately reaching an estimated $4.2 billion by 2030. In consideration of the ongoing post-pandemic recovery, the growth projection for the Semi-Automatic segment has been revised to a 2.9% CAGR for the next eight years.

U.S. Market Estimated at $1.5 Billion, China Forecasted to Grow at 3.6% CAGR

The End-of-line Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated to be valued at $1.5 billion in 2022. Meanwhile, China, as the world's second-largest economy, is projected to reach a market size of $1.2 billion by 2030, with a growth rate of 3.6% anticipated during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030. Among other noteworthy geographic markets, Japan and Canada are both expected to grow at rates of 3.9% and 3.2%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecasted to achieve a growth rate of approximately 4% CAGR.

Industry professionals and businesses can stay ahead of the curve in the ever-evolving landscape of End-of-line Packaging by accessing the comprehensive market research report for actionable insights that will shape their industry strategies.

Market Scope







The provided information offers a comprehensive analysis of the global End-of-line Packaging market from 2014 to 2030, covering a wide range of geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. It includes both recent and historical data on annual sales in US$ Million and percentage Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGR) for various categories within the End-of-line Packaging sector, such as Automatic, Semi-automatic, Standalone, and Integrated packaging solutions.

Furthermore, the data highlights specific market perspectives for key industries, including Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Semiconductors, Automotive, and Other End-Uses, providing valuable insights into market dynamics, trends, and growth prospects within these sectors.

Market Overview

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

End-of-line Packaging - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession







What's New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and the publisher's Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year







Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured)







Bosch Packaging Technology

Combi Packaging, LLC.

DS Smith PLC

Festo Corporation

Gebo Cermex

IMA SpA

Krones AG

Pro Mach, Inc.

Schneider Packaging Equipment Co., Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 258 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8stktn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment