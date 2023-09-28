U.S. Department of Defense Deploys SPEE3D Printers to Aid in Ukraine War Efforts

Melbourne, Australia, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPEE3D , a leading metal additive manufacturing company, announced that it is working with the United States Department of Defense to deploy 3D printers and equipment training for the Ukrainian army, helping bolster Ukraine’s efforts in its ongoing war.

SPEE3D printers were supplied to Ukraine by the Department of Defense through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative and will be deployed in various locations throughout the country. The U.S. Department of Defense invested in seven SPEE3D metal 3D printers and additional training for soldiers and engineers to leverage the company’s manufacturing technology. This capability will allow Ukrainian soldiers to rapidly fabricate critical parts for military equipment.

“We’re focused on giving Ukrainian soldiers resources to fortify the maintenance and repair capabilities when and where it counts most,” said Chris Harris, VP of Defense for SPEE3D. Our metal 3D printers will allow Ukrainian soldiers to manufacture metal parts at the point of need and in real-time so critical equipment can stay in the fight.”

“By training Ukrainian soldiers and engineers to leverage metal 3D printing, we’re not only enabling them to print a part—we’re giving them tools to solve critical problems, said Calum Stewart, Director of Defense Programs, EMEA. This cutting-edge technology allows broken and damaged machinery to be repaired in hours—offering a significant advantage for Ukraine. Having WarpSPEE3D metal 3D printers in the country and readily available equates to a significant advantage when replacement parts are not accessible, which is often the case in theater.”

SPEE3D and the Department of Defense emphasized training soldiers to maintain and repair military equipment and salvage machinery. As a result, military personnel will now have the ability to print parts of consequence, large and small, that could otherwise halt an advance or cripple an operation. Deployable metal 3D printers can fabricate damaged parts quickly with SPEE3D’s proprietary and patented cold spray additive manufacturing (CSAM) technology.

Unlike other types of 3D printing, which often use lasers, SPEE3D’s CSAM technology uses supersonic deposition to spray heated and compressed air more than two times the speed of sound. This significant differentiator makes these printers ideal for manufacturing in a contested environment because they can be transported to or near the point of need.

