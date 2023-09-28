Global Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Therapeutics Market 2023-2035: Key Players Pfizer, Novo Nordisk, and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Drive Innovation in the NASH Therapeutics Market

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Therapeutics Market Outlook to 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







The global nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) therapeutics market is anticipated to experience substantial growth over the forecast period, with a projected CAGR of 18%. As of 2022, the market generated approximately USD 5,000 million in revenue, and it is expected to reach around USD 48,000 million by 2035. Here are some key highlights from the market report:

Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing cases of diabetes and a rising number of people living with obesity are major driving factors for the NASH therapeutics market. Obesity is highly prevalent in countries like the United States and India.

Other growth factors include a higher prevalence of liver diseases, improved outcomes of clinical trials, and increased approvals of various therapeutic drugs.

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the most common liver disease globally, with a 25% prevalence rate.

Market Challenges:

The presence of a large population with undiagnosed and unreported cases of NASH poses challenges.

Formulating drugs for NASH patients who also have other health abnormalities can be complex and may have unintended consequences.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented by drug type, including vitamin E and pioglitazone, obeticholic acid (OCA), lanifibranor, semaglutide, resmetirom, aramchol, and others.

Among these, the vitamin E and pioglitazone segment is expected to generate the second-highest revenue of around USD 13,000 million by 2035.

Geographical Landscape:

North America led the market in 2022, with revenue of nearly USD 2,000 million. It is estimated to reach around USD 17,000 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of over 19%.

Key Players:

Prominent industry leaders in the global NASH therapeutics market include

Pfizer Inc.

Inventiva

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Galectin Therapeutics

NGM Biopharmaceuticals

Brsitol-Myers Squibb Company

Can Fite

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation.

SWOT Analysis:

The report includes a SWOT analysis of key vendors, providing insights into their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

The NASH therapeutics market is poised for significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of related conditions, but it also faces challenges related to diagnosis and treatment complexity. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market, making it a valuable resource for industry professionals and stakeholders.







