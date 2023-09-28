Director Declaration

| Source: WisdomTree Issuer ICAV WisdomTree Issuer ICAV

London, UNITED KINGDOM

For Immediate Release: 28 Sep 2023

WisdomTree Issuer ICAV
Re: Dividend Payment

The Directors of WisdomTree Issuer ICAV (the “Fund”) wish to announce the following dividend(s) paid by the Fund for the quarter to September 2023.

Announcement Date: 28-Sep-23
Ex-Date:                   05-Oct-23
Record Date:             06-Oct-23
Payment Date:          20-Oct-23

Sub-Fund/Share ClassISINCurrencyAmount per Share
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETFIE00BQZJBQ63USD0.1747
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USDIE00BZ56RD98USD0.1123
WisdomTree USD Floating Rate Treasury Bond UCITS ETF - USDIE00BJFN5P63USD0.6658
   

Enquiries to:

State Street Fund Services (Ireland) Limited        Tadhg Ó Rodaigh                +353 1 776 3628

IQ EQ Fund Management (Ireland) Limited        Paul Boland                        +353 1 697 1684