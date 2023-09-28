Global Ortho pediatric devices Market 2023-2027: Leading Players Like Stryker and Medtronic Elevate Pediatric Orthopedic Care with Innovative Devices

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ortho pediatric devices Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







The ortho pediatric devices market is expected to grow significantly, with a projected increase of USD 1,661.08 million during the forecast period of 2022-2027. This growth is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 7.76%. The report on the ortho pediatric devices market provides a comprehensive analysis, including market size and forecasts, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis covering approximately 25 vendors.

Key factors driving the growth of the ortho pediatric devices market include:

Increasing Incidence of Pediatric Orthopedic Injuries: The rising prevalence of orthopedic injuries in pediatric patients is a major driver for the market. Factors such as sports injuries and accidents contribute to the demand for orthopedic devices in the pediatric population. Favorable Reimbursement Scenario for Spinal Implants: The availability of favorable reimbursement policies for spinal implants used in pediatric orthopedics is promoting market growth. This encourages healthcare providers to adopt advanced orthopedic solutions. Growing Use of Orthopedic Devices in Emerging Markets: Emerging markets are witnessing increased adoption of orthopedic devices due to improving healthcare infrastructure, rising disposable incomes, and growing awareness about advanced treatment options.

Market Segmentation:

The ortho pediatric devices market is segmented based on applications, products, and geographical landscape:

By Application:

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

By Product:

Trauma and deformities

Smart implants

Spine

Sports medicine

Noteworthy Trends and Opportunities:

Global Adoption of Advanced Treatment Solutions: The global healthcare industry is increasingly adopting advanced treatment solutions, including ortho pediatric devices, to provide improved care to pediatric patients.

Emergence of 3D Printing and Technologically Advanced Devices: 3D printing technology and advanced orthopedic devices tailored for pediatric orthopedic applications are contributing to market growth.

Increased Funding from Public and Private Sectors: Both public and private sectors are investing in ortho pediatric devices, further driving market demand.

The report also includes a competitive analysis of key vendors in the ortho pediatric devices market, such as Arthrex Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Medtronic Plc, Stryker Corp., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., and others.

This report is designed to provide insights to businesses, investors, and healthcare professionals in the orthopedic industry, helping them understand market trends, growth drivers, and competitive dynamics. The data presented in the report is the result of extensive research, both primary and secondary, offering a comprehensive view of the current market scenario and future growth prospects.







