The SOGC will be in Trois-Rivières to discuss universal access to contraception, transgender health, and abortion at the FMC du Québec 2023

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, Québec, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- September 28, 2023: The Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada (SOGC) will hold its conference, FMC Québec 2023, from September 28 to 29 in Trois-Rivières. The two-day conference will feature panels, workshops and a multitude of plenary sessions on important women's health issues such as universal access to contraception, transgender health and abortion, and more.



"The purpose of this conference is to train and educate healthcare professionals. We have many problems with diseases that affect women, and our annual sessions shed light on new procedures and guidelines," says Dr. Diane Francoeur, Chief Executive Officer of the SOGC.

"Reproductive rights are human rights and must be protected. It is essential to the promotion of gender equality, the advancement of women's autonomy and the reduction of poverty," says Dr. Amanda Black, President of the SOGC.



The SOGC is one of Canada’s oldest national specialty organizations and has been a leader of the advancement of women’s health since 1944.



