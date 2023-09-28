Global Hair Extension Market Report 2023-2030: Locks & Bonds, Klix Hair Inc., and Balmain Hair Group BV Among Top Players in the Booming Hair Extension Market

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hair Extension Market Forecast to 2030 - Global Analysis by Product Type, Source, and Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







The hair extension market is experiencing significant growth and is expected to expand from US$ 3.96 billion in 2022 to approximately US$ 5.77 billion by 2030. This growth is estimated to register a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2022 to 2030. Here are some key points regarding the hair extension market:

Product Overview:

Hair extensions are made from human hair or synthetic materials and are used to add length, volume, and color to natural hair.

These extensions are customizable based on customer preferences and are designed by hairstylists or hairdressers.

Hair extensions are available for personal and professional use, and they are sold through various retail channels, including e-commerce, company websites, retail stores, and supermarkets.

Product Segmentation:

The market is segmented by product type, including tape-in, fusion and pre-bonded, clip-in, and others.

The fusion and pre-bonded segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. These extensions are fused to natural hair using adhesives like glue.

Regional Insights:

In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share of the global hair extension market, with the US, Canada, and Mexico as key contributors.

The North American hair extension market is characterized by strong competition, with both domestic and international companies operating in the region.

Key Players:

Key players in the global hair extension market include Locks & Bonds, Klix Hair Inc, Easihair Pro., Balmain Hair Group BV, Great Lengths SpA, Evergreen Products Group Ltd, Socap USA Inc., Cinderellahair Inc., Barclay Wolf Ltd, and Hairlocs Inc.

These companies focus on providing high-quality products and often invest in research and development, new product launches, and expanding production capacities.

Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers: Factors driving market growth include the rising adoption of self-grooming products, increasing disposable income, and changing living standards of the middle-class population.

Market Restraints: Unethical practices in the hair industry can hinder market growth.

Market Opportunities: There is a growing utilization of hair extensions in the entertainment and fashion industry.

Future Trends: Increased promotion of hair extensions on social media platforms is expected to drive market growth further.

The growth of the hair extension market is fueled by factors such as the desire for self-grooming, increasing disposable income, and the use of hair extensions in the entertainment and fashion industry. However, it's important to note that unethical practices in the industry can pose challenges.

This information is based on a comprehensive analysis of the hair extension market, combining primary and secondary data sources and insights from industry experts. The market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 142 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.96 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.77 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global

