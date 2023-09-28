Global Edge Artificial Intelligence Market 2023-2030: Edge AI Applications Soar as 5G Networks Transform Connectivity

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Edge Artificial Intelligence Market by Processor (ASIC, CPU, GPU), Component (Services, Solution), Source, End-Use, Application - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







This report offers insights into the Global Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market, highlighting its estimated size, growth trends, and various market segments. Here's a breakdown of the key points:

Market Overview:

The Global Edge Artificial Intelligence Market is experiencing substantial growth and is estimated to have reached $862.64 million in 2022, projected to rise to $1.06 billion in 2023.

It is forecasted to achieve a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.50% over the period from 2023 to 2030, eventually reaching $4.98 billion by 2030.

Market Segmentation: The market is segmented into several key categories:

Processor Types: This segment includes Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs), Central Processing Units (CPUs), and Graphics Processing Units (GPUs). CPUs accounted for the largest market share in 2022. Components: This category comprises Services and Solutions. Solutions, including platforms and software tools, held the largest market share in 2022. Data Sources: It covers various data sources such as Biometric Data, Mobile Data, Sensor Data, Speech Recognition, and Video & Image Recognition. Mobile Data had the largest market share in 2022. End-Use Industries: The market serves industries like Automotive, Energy and Utilities, Government & Public Sector, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Telecom. Telecom was the largest end-use industry in 2022. Applications: This segment encompasses Access Management, Autonomous Vehicles, Energy Management, Precision Agriculture, Remote Monitoring & Predictive Maintenance, Smart Wearables, Telemetry, and Video Surveillance. Video Surveillance had the largest market share in 2022.

Geographical Distribution:

The Americas held the largest market share in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers: Factors driving market growth include increased usage of social media and e-commerce platforms, integration of AI into edge ecosystems, and growing enterprise workloads on the cloud.

Factors driving market growth include increased usage of social media and e-commerce platforms, integration of AI into edge ecosystems, and growing enterprise workloads on the cloud. Restraints: Privacy and security concerns related to edge AI solutions and the need for optimizing edge AI standards act as hindrances.

Privacy and security concerns related to edge AI solutions and the need for optimizing edge AI standards act as hindrances. Opportunities: The emergence of 5G networks, the increasing number of AI applications, and the demand for enhanced data privacy and security present growth opportunities.

The emergence of 5G networks, the increasing number of AI applications, and the demand for enhanced data privacy and security present growth opportunities. Challenges: Challenges include interoperability issues that slow down the adoption of edge AI software.

Key Vendors: The report mentions several key vendors in the Global Edge Artificial Intelligence Market, including but not limited to:

Adlink Technology, Inc.

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Google LLC (by Alphabet Inc.)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Microsoft Corporation

Intel Corporation

Cloudera, Inc.

Synaptics Incorporated

Tata Elxsi Limited

Nutanix, Inc.

FPNV Positioning Matrix: The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates vendors based on key metrics within Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction, helping users make informed decisions.

Market Share Analysis: This analysis provides insights into the current state of vendors in the market by comparing their contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other metrics.

Conclusion: The Global Edge Artificial Intelligence Market is on a growth trajectory, driven by advancements in technology and increasing adoption across various industries. It presents opportunities for investors and businesses to leverage the potential of edge AI solutions in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.









Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.06 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.98 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.5% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wyk168

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment