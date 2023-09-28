SOTI Announces Top Partners at SOTI SYNC 23

Munich, GERMANY, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOTI announced the winners of the 2023 Partner Awards at SOTI SYNC 23, SOTI’s annual partner and user conference.



The 2023 SOTI Partner Awards celebrates partners who have supported SOTI’s growth and global expansion by helping to solve the toughest business-critical mobility challenges. Those who receive a SOTI Partner Award have distinguished themselves through the expertise and value they deliver to customers worldwide.

Here are the winners of the 2023 SOTI Partner Awards:

SOTI Partner Award Name SOTI Partner Award Description Winner Americas Growth Champion Award The Americas Growth Champion Award recognizes the Value-Added Reseller in the Americas region with the highest growth of SOTI revenue for FY23.



Barcoding Inc EMEA Growth Champion Award The EMEA Growth Champion Award recognizes the Value-Added Reseller in the EMEA region with the highest growth of SOTI revenue for FY23.



Signal Partners Oy APAC Growth Champion Award The APAC Growth Champion Award recognizes the Value-Added Reseller in the APAC region with the highest growth of SOTI revenue for FY23.



PT GLOBAL ASIA SINERGI Americas Market Maker Award The Americas Market Maker Award recognizes the Value-Added Reseller in the Americas region with the highest number of net new customers in FY23.



Barcodes Inc EMEA Market Maker Award The EMEA Market Maker Award recognizes the Value-Added Reseller in the EMEA region with the highest number of net new customers in FY23.



Zetes APAC Market Maker Award The APAC Market Maker Award recognizes the Value-Added Reseller in the APAC region with the highest number of net new customers in FY23.



Gamma Solutions Pty Ltd Global Hardware Partner of the Year The Global Hardware Partner of the Year Award recognizes the Hardware Partner that generated the most SOTI revenue in FY23.



Honeywell Productivity Solutions and Services Global Rising Star Award The Global Rising Star Award recognizes the Value-Added Reseller with the greatest sustained growth of SOTI revenue over five years. Satcom Infotech Pvt Ltd. Global SOTI XSight Partner of the Year The Global SOTI XSight Partner of the Year Award recognizes the Value-Added Reseller with the highest SOTI XSight revenue in FY23.



Timcod SAS Global SOTI Snap Partner of the Year The Global SOTI Snap Partner of the Year Award recognizes the Value-Added Reseller who has demonstrated the greatest investment in building their SOTI Snap practice through technical and sales enablement focused on growing product adoption.



ncc guttermann GmbH Global SOTI Connect Partner of the Year The Global SOTI Connect Partner of the Year Award recognizes the Value-Added Reseller with the highest SOTI Connect revenue in FY23.



Zetes Global Value-Added Reseller of the Year The Global Value-Added Reseller of the Year Award recognizes the Value-Added Reseller that has generated the most SOTI revenue in FY23.



Peak Technologies Inc





The winners were announced at SOTI SYNC 23, SOTI’s annual partner and user conference that took place from September 26 to 28, 2023 in Munich, Germany. SOTI SYNC is where technology experts accelerate their business and network with industry leaders in mobile technology from around the globe. Attendees participate in live demonstrations of the latest technologies from SOTI and test the latest hardware and software products from industry innovators to learn how new generations of tools and technologies can help optimize and elevate their business operations.

Learn more about how organizations can maximize ROI with mobile technology here.

About SOTI

SOTI is the world’s most trusted provider of mobile device management solutions, with more than 17,000 enterprise customers and millions of devices managed worldwide. SOTI’s innovative portfolio of solutions and services provides the tools organizations need to truly mobilize their operations and optimize their mobility investments. SOTI extends secure mobility management to provide an integrated solution to manage and secure all mobile devices and connected peripherals in an organization. For more information, visit soti.net.



For media inquiries, please contact:

SOTI Media Relations

press@soti.net



