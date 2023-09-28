ECARX, together with SiEngine and XINGJI MEIZU Group, to create extraordinary cockpit experience in the new Lynk & Co SUV

SHANGHAI, China, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECARX Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ECX), a global mobility technology provider, together with SiEngine, a leading designer of advanced automotive System-on-a-Chip (SoC) technologies, and XINGJI MEIZU Group, a leader in smart technologies, held a production delivery ceremony on 26 September at Lynk & Co’s Yuyao plant (Zhejiang province, China), and, at the same time, at Hubei Dongjun Automotive Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. (Hubei province, China).

The joint production team thus celebrated the successful first delivery of the ECARX Antora 1000 Pro digital cockpit computing platform for the Lynk & Co 08 SUV. During the delivery ceremony, Rongbo Zhang, Senior Vice President of Product Development at ECARX China, Chongjun Zhang, Chairman of Hubei Dongjun Industry Group and Hubei Dongjun Automotive Electronics Technology, together with other executives of the joint production team, visited the highly automated and dust-free production line. As a token, the Wuhan team gifted a set of mass-produced ECARX Antora products to the joint project representatives, thus celebrating the high quality mass production of the Lynk & Co 08.

Ever since its public launch on 8 September 2023, the Lynk & Co 08 has received positive reviews from customers and observers alike for its cutting-edge intelligence concept. ECARX, as a central hub for the automotive intelligence ecosystem, has supported the product development, devoting significant resources to the product delivery process. Based on regular over-the-air (OTA) updates, ECARX aims to improve even further the delivery experience of intelligent vehicles.

The ECARX Antora 1000 Pro is the foundation of the integrated intelligent system underpinning the performance of the Lynk & Co 08. The system is powered by two SE1000 SoCs, the world’s leading 7nm advanced process high performance automotive grade SoC, developed by SiEngine, with a maximum expandable memory combination of up to 32GB Random Access Memory (RAM) and 512GB Read-Only Memory (ROM).

For the Lynk & Co 08, the Neural Processing Unit (NPU) computing power is up to 16 TOPS (trillions of operations per second), with a combination of 16GB+12GB RAM (operational memory) and 128GB+64GB ROM (storage memory). It can fully support the automotive operating system Flyme Auto to deliver a smooth and seamless in-car interactive experience.

Flyme Auto, the smart cockpit solution jointly created by Lynk & Co, XINGJI MEIZU Group and ECARX also debuted in the Lynk & Co 08. Built on the innovative concept of mobile phones as the sixth functional domain of vehicles, Flyme Auto integrates smartphones into vehicles to create seamless interconnection. With unique features such as the small window display mode, dynamic effects, and air conditioner, Flyme Auto became the first automotive intelligent terminal in the industry to be certified by China's TL Certification Institute for its superior performance, providing Lynk & Co 08 customers with a smooth, smart, connected, and enriched cockpit experience.

About ECARX

ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX) is a global mobility technology provider partnering with OEMs to reshape the automotive landscape as the industry transitions to an all-electric future. As OEMs develop new vehicle platforms from the ground up, ECARX is developing a full-stack solution – central computer, System-on-a-Chip (SoC) and software - to help continuously improve the in-car user experience. To date ECARX products have been integrated into more than 5.2 million cars worldwide, and it continues to shape the interaction between people and vehicles by rapidly advancing the technology at the heart of smart mobility.

ECARX was founded in 2017 and today we have around 2,000 team members. The co-founders are two automotive entrepreneurs, Chairman and CEO Ziyu Shen, and Eric Li (Li Shufu), who is also the founder and chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group – one of the largest automotive groups in the world, with ownership interests in international brand OEMs including Lotus, Lynk & Co, Polestar, smart and Volvo Cars.

