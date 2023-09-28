Tatu Kaleva appointed Chief Commercial Officer of Verkkokauppa.com

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj Stock Exchange Release 28 September 2023 at 2 pm EEST

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has appointed Tatu Kaleva (M.Sc. Econ.) as the company’s Chief Commercial Officer and a member of the Management Team. Tatu has worked in Verkkokauppa.com’s purchasing organization since 2014 and has a long career in purchasing management and development positions. In recent years he has been responsible for e.g. launch and growth of new product categories. Prior to his career at Verkkokauppa.com, Tatu worked in Lidl’s purchasing organization in Germany and Finland.

Tatu will replace Vesa Järveläinen, who, as previously announced, will leave Verkkokauppa.com in October.

"I would like to thank Verkkokauppa.com for the trust. I am excited to take on this new responsibility and look forward to building an even more customer-oriented offering together with our company's strong professionals", says Tatu Kaleva.

"I am very happy that Tatu has taken on this new position. Tatu has convinced me with his growth into ever more significant roles and has shown the ability to take the company forward from an electronics store into a versatile online destination for home, gardening, and leisure equipment”, says Panu Porkka, CEO of Verkkokauppa.com.

Tatu will start in his new position on 2 October 2023.

Verkkokauppa.com (Nasdaq Helsinki: VERK) is Finland's leading online store, offering a wide range of products from home technology to leisure as well as business needs. Operating since 1992, the company is one of the oldest online retailers in the world, combining its online store and brick-and-mortar stores for an omnichannel customer experience. Verkkokauppa.com's four megastores are located in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio and Jätkäsaari, Helsinki. To provide a superior customer experience, the company delivers products as fast as an hour to your door around the clock, utilizing automation and robotics. Verkkokauppa.com employs around 700 people. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange, and it has more than 20,000 shareholders.



