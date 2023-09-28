Global Veterinarians Care Market Report 2023-2030: Shortage of Veterinarians Sparks Innovation - R&D Investments and Government Support Drive Market Expansion

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Veterinarians Care Market by Animal (Companion Animal, Livestock Animal), Services (Counseling, Dental Care, Diagnostics Test & Screening) - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In today's ever-changing global economy, the Global Veterinarians Care Market stands as a dynamic hub teeming with promising prospects. With remarkable growth, surging from an estimated value of USD 20.56 billion in 2022 to a projected USD 65.43 billion by 2030, it highlights its burgeoning significance and vast potential. Anticipated to maintain an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.56% from 2022 to 2030, this market is primed for substantial expansion

Market Segmentation: The market is segmented into various categories:

Animal Types: This includes Companion Animals and Livestock Animals, with Companion Animals projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Services: Service categories encompass Counseling, Dental Care, Diagnostics Test & Screening, Physical Health Monitoring, and Surgery, with Counseling expected to have significant market share during the forecast period.

Geographical Distribution:

The Americas held the largest market share in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers: Factors driving market growth include the rising ownership of companion animals, increasing awareness of pet health, and a rising incidence of animal diseases.

Factors driving market growth include the rising ownership of companion animals, increasing awareness of pet health, and a rising incidence of animal diseases. Restraints: Challenges include the rising cost of animal testing and veterinary services.

Challenges include the rising cost of animal testing and veterinary services. Opportunities: Opportunities in the market include increasing R&D activities for surgical and treatment capabilities and government investments in expanding veterinary care.

Opportunities in the market include increasing R&D activities for surgical and treatment capabilities and government investments in expanding veterinary care. Challenges: Challenges include a shortage of veterinarians in some economies.

Key Vendors: The report mentions several key vendors in the Global Veterinarians Care Market, including:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

BioMerieux S.A.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Ceva Animal Health LLC

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

Heska Corporation

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Merck & Co. Inc.

Neogen Corporation

Patterson Companies Inc.

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Virbac S.A.

Zoetis Inc.

Market Share Analysis: The report provides insights into the current state of vendors in the market by comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics.

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Veterinarians Care Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Veterinarians Care Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Veterinarians Care Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Veterinarians Care Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Veterinarians Care Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Veterinarians Care Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Veterinarians Care Market?

Conclusion: The Global Veterinarians Care Market is experiencing significant growth, primarily driven by factors such as the increasing ownership of companion animals and growing awareness of pet health. Despite challenges like the rising cost of veterinary services and a shortage of veterinarians in some regions, opportunities in R&D and government investments are expected to drive further market expansion. Understanding market dynamics and trends is essential for businesses operating in or planning to enter the veterinarians care market.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 190 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $23.67 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $65.43 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.5% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i5h0t8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment