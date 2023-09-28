Growing Demand for Painless LASIK Surgeries Drives Opportunities in the Global Refractive Surgery Devices Market 2023-2030

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Refractive Surgery Devices Market by Product Type (Aberrometers, Microkeratome, Ophthalmic Laser), Application (Astigmatism, Dry Eyes, Farsightedness), End-Use - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Refractive Surgery Devices Market, which was valued at USD 199.74 million in 2022, has displayed robust growth, reaching USD 217.11 million in 2023. With an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.83%, the market is on track to achieve a remarkable USD 393.12 million by 2030.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers: The market's growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand attributed to the growing numbers of LASIK surgeries worldwide, rising concerns regarding eye disorders, and substantial investments in the advanced and robust development of refractive surgeries.

Restraints: Challenges include the high cost associated with the installation and surgeries utilizing refractive surgery devices.

Opportunities: Promising opportunities are presented through ongoing expansions of healthcare sectors to upgrade advanced devices, favorable governmental laws and regulations for stitch-less surgery options, and the increasing adaptation of painless surgeries.

Challenges: Challenges include the scarcity of skilled professionals in emerging economies for refractive surgery management.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

A comprehensive research report has meticulously categorized the Global Refractive Surgery Devices Market to forecast revenues and analyze trends across the following sub-markets:

Product Type: The market encompasses Aberrometers, Microkeratome, and Ophthalmic Laser. Ophthalmic Laser is further divided into Excimer Laser, Femtosecond Laser, and YAG Laser, with Microkeratome projected to witness significant market share growth during the forecast period.

Application: The market covers Astigmatism, Dry Eyes, Farsightedness, Hyperopia, Myopia, and Nearsightedness, with Hyperopia projected to witness significant market share growth during the forecast period.

End-Use: The market spans Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Hospitals, and Ophthalmology Clinics, with Ambulatory Surgery Centers projected to witness significant market share growth during the forecast period.

Region: The market extends across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa, with the Americas commanding the largest market share of 38.75% in 2022, closely followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

The report provides invaluable insights into key aspects:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information about market offerings by key players.

Market Development: In-depth analysis of emerging markets and penetration into mature segments.

Market Diversification: Detailed information on new product launches, unexplored geographies, recent developments, and investments.

Market Trends: Understanding the cumulative impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and high inflation on market trends.

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Exhaustive evaluation of market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: Intelligent insights into future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.

The report addresses essential questions:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Refractive Surgery Devices Market? How are inhibiting factors and the impact of COVID-19 shaping the market during the forecast period? Which products/segments/applications/areas should investors consider over the forecast period? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks influencing the market? What is the market share of the leading vendors? Which modes and strategic moves are suitable for entering the market?

Key Attributes:

Number of Pages: 198

Forecast Period: 2023 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023: USD 217.11 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030: USD 393.12 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate: 8.8%

Regions Covered: Global

