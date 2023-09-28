Hospitals Emerge as Key End-Users, Fueling Growth in the Global Dental Fluoride Treatment Market - Forecast 2023-2030

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dental Fluoride Treatment Market by Product (Gels, Mouth Rinse, Supplements), Application (Bacterial Control, Bleaching, Desensitization), End-User - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Dental Fluoride Treatment Market, valued at USD 7.82 billion in 2022, has experienced consistent growth, reaching USD 8.60 billion in 2023. With a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.06%, it is on track to achieve an impressive USD 16.84 billion by 2030.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers: The market's growth is driven by the increasing incidence of dental caries, rising awareness regarding oral health and hygiene, and related products, as well as the growing consumption of sugary food and drinks.

Restraints: Challenges such as a lack of treatment knowledge and affordability issues pose obstacles to market growth.

Opportunities: Opportunities arise with the growth of dental service centers in emerging economies and ongoing developments in dental fluoride treatment.

Challenges: The market faces challenges associated with side effects linked to excessive fluoride consumption.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

In a comprehensive research report, the Global Dental Fluoride Treatment Market has been meticulously categorized to forecast revenues and analyze trends across the following sub-markets:

Product: The market includes Gels, Mouth Rinse, Supplements, Toothpaste, and Varnish as key products. Gels are projected to witness significant market share growth during the forecast period.

Application: The market extends across Bacterial Control, Bleaching, and Desensitization applications, with Desensitization anticipated to secure significant market share in the forecast period.

End-User: The market covers Dental Clinics and Hospitals, with Hospitals projected to witness significant market share growth during the forecast period.

Region: The market spans across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa, with the Americas, further segmented into Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and the United States, commanding the largest market share of 38.75% in 2022, closely followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

The report offers valuable insights into key aspects:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information about market offerings by key players.

Market Development: In-depth analysis of emerging markets and penetration into mature segments.

Market Diversification: Detailed information on new product launches, unexplored geographies, recent developments, and investments.

Market Trends: Understanding the cumulative impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and high inflation on market trends.

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Exhaustive evaluation of market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: Intelligent insights into future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.

The report answers essential questions:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Dental Fluoride Treatment Market? How are inhibiting factors and the impact of COVID-19 shaping the market during the forecast period? Which products/segments/applications/areas should investors consider over the forecast period? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks influencing the market? What is the market share of the leading vendors? Which modes and strategic moves are suitable for entering the market?

Key Attributes:

Number of Pages: 198

Forecast Period: 2023 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023: $8.6 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030: $16.84 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate: 10.06%

Regions Covered: Global

Companies Mentioned

A.R. Medicom, Inc.

Centrix, Inc

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Dental Technologies Inc.

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik GmbH

Durr Dental SE

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Premier Dental Co

PULPDENT Corporation

The 3M Company

The Procter & Gamble Company

Ultradent Products, Inc

VOCO GmbH

