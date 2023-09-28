Opportunities in Logistics Digitalization and Autonomous Ground Vehicle Integration Drive Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market by Deployment (Indoor, Outdoor), End User (Educational Institutions, Government Organizations, Retail) - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market, valued at USD 691.30 million in 2022, is poised for substantial growth, with projections reaching USD 759.88 million in 2023 and an estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.05% to soar to USD 1,488.14 million by 2030.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

In a comprehensive research report, the Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market has been meticulously categorized to forecast revenues and analyze trends in the following sub-markets:

Deployment: The market comprises Indoor and Outdoor segments, with Indoor terminals expected to capture significant market share during the forecast period.

End User: A diverse range of end users including Educational Institutions, Government Organizations, Retail, and Shipping & Logistics have been studied, with Government Organizations predicted to secure substantial market share in the forecast period.

Region: The market spans across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas took the lead with a commanding market share of 38.74% in 2022, followed closely by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers: The market's growth is propelled by the rapid expansion of the e-commerce sector, overcoming delivery challenges in remote areas, and the increasing volume of cross-border deliveries among businesses.

Restraints: The susceptibility to burglary poses a significant challenge to market growth.

Opportunities: Opportunities abound in the logistics sector with a focus on digitalization and cost optimization. Integration with autonomous ground vehicles presents an exciting avenue for innovation.

Challenges: The market faces limitations when handling large-size parcels.

The report offers valuable insights into key aspects:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information about market offerings by key players.

Market Development: In-depth analysis of emerging markets and penetration into mature segments.

Market Diversification: Detailed information on new product launches, unexplored geographies, recent developments, and investments.

Market Trends: Understanding the cumulative impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and high inflation on market trends.

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Exhaustive evaluation of market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: Intelligent insights into future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.

The report answers essential questions:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market? How are inhibiting factors and the impact of COVID-19 shaping the market during the forecast period? Which products/segments/applications/areas should investors consider over the forecast period? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks influencing the market? What is the market share of the leading vendors? Which modes and strategic moves are suitable for entering the market?

Key Attributes:

Number of Pages: 186

Forecast Period: 2023 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023: $759.88 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030: $1,488.14 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate: 10.05%

Regions Covered: Global

Companies Mentioned

Bell and Howell LLC

ByBox Holdings Limited

Cleveron AS

ENGY Company

ENGY Group LLC

InPost sp. z o.o.

KEBA AG

Smartbox Ecommerce Solutions Pvt. Ltd

TZ Limited

Winnsen Industry Co., Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ofnoes

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment