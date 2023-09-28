MariMed and Benzinga Present Inaugural Bob Fireman Entrepreneur of the Year Award To Ardent Life Founder Shanel Lindsay

NORWOOD, Mass., Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading multi-state cannabis operator MariMed Inc. (“MariMed”) (CSE: MRMD) (OTCQX: MRMD) and media and data technology platform Benzinga unveiled the Bob Fireman Entrepreneur of the Year Award for the first time at a ceremony held September 27th during the 2023 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago. MariMed CEO and President Jon Levine and Benzinga VP/Events & Head of Cannabis Elliot Lane presented the award to Shanel Lindsay, Founder and President of Ardent Life Inc , for her work that bridges cannabis science and policymaking.

The Bob Fireman Entrepreneur of the Year Award honors the legacy of MariMed’s co-founder and CEO, who passed away in December 2022. Fireman was a pioneer and visionary of the legal cannabis industry. He entered the industry in 2008 with Levine through an investment in a California cannabis business. The award is presented to a cannabis industry executive who embodies Fireman’s entrepreneurial spirit and success, as well as his staunch advocacy for medical cannabis patient’s rights.

Lindsay is an attorney, entrepreneur, and longtime force in the Massachusetts cannabis industry. She invented the NOVA™, a laboratory-grade precision decarboxylator for medical cannabis patients. She went on to create Ardent Life Inc., a company known for innovation in cannabis biotech and medical devices. The multi-million dollar global brand develops CPG products and infusion accessories. Additionally, she is a two-time appointee to the Massachusetts Cannabis Advisory Board, which makes regulation and taxation recommendations to the Cannabis Control Commission.

“Bob always worked hard as a business leader, attorney, and advocate for our industry. He guided MariMed to deliver on our mission to improve people’s lives through cannabis,” said Levine. “Shanel is likewise has set a positive course for Massachusetts cannabis consumers. She is a deserving recipient of this award because she puts her cannabis science expertise to use to improve the lives of others. We know Bob would be pleased and I’m extremely proud to honor his legacy with the establishment of this award.”

“Bob’s passing left a void, but not before laying a roadmap for what integrity and ingenuity should look like in the cannabis industry,” said Lane. “We are thrilled to partner with MariMed to create the Bob Fireman Entrepreneur of the Year Award and equally excited to honor Shanel as its first recipient.”

A serial entrepreneur and a practicing attorney for over 30 years, Fireman’s legal acumen and entrepreneurial experience in diverse industries served as tremendous assets in navigating MariMed through the complex, emerging cannabis industry. Together, he and Levine built MariMed to become one of the most financially sound companies in cannabis. As an advocate for medical cannabis patient rights, he put a heavy emphasize on education and worked tirelessly to help gain access to legal cannabis for everyone who needs it.

Under Fireman’s leadership as Chairman of the Board of Directors, CEO and President, the MariMed team applied for—and was awarded—cannabis business licenses in multiple states and developed many state-of-the-art cultivation, production and retail facilities.

