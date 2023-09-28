Crackle Connex Selects TransUnion Marketing Solutions Business to Improve Advertising Performance Across its Vast Media Footprint

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) announced today a partnership between its marketing solutions business, TruAudience®, and Crackle Connex, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s (NASDAQ: CSSE) advertising sales division. TruAudience will help Crackle Connex create custom audiences from first-party “viewership” data and retarget viewers of Connected TV (CTV) campaigns at Redbox kiosks nationwide.



TransUnion’s industry-leading audience insights, modeling and building solutions will enable Crackle and Redbox to:

Generate audience insights to score their first-party data and improve monetization strategies.

Extend audience reach beyond their known customers with advanced modeling capabilities.

Build custom audiences using persistent identity-based signals, instead of relying on cookies, device IDs or other unstable identifiers.



“Working with TransUnion further increases the value of brand marketers’ advertising dollars so they get more bang for their buck when working with Crackle Connex,” said Philippe Guelton, chief revenue officer of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “This partnership enables us to bring powerful advertising solutions to our partners looking to leverage the full-funnel metrics that CTV and DOOH can offer. We are excited to offer dynamic data-driven solutions while delivering premium streaming programming and a more connected, engaging experience for U.S. viewers looking for premium video entertainment."

TruAudience, TransUnion’s marketing solutions business, transforms marketing and media effectiveness with an end-to-end solution suite integrating identity resolution and enrichment, consumer and media insights, data onboarding, omnichannel targeting, marketing mix modeling, and marketing attribution for brands, agencies, publishers and technology providers.

“This collaboration demonstrates how our marketing solutions business provides leaders across the media and marketing world the identity-backed audience solutions they need to reach people as simply and effectively as possible across all media, whether programmatic display or CTV, email or streaming audio,” said Julie Clark, senior vice president of the media & entertainment business at TransUnion.

Redbox is the largest DVD rental service in the US, with approximately 40 million customer loyalty members across 29,000 kiosks in major retail locations nationwide. Crackle Connex was formed in April 2023 to help brands seamlessly integrate campaigns across AVOD, FAST, digital out-of-home kiosks, and through branded content.

To learn more about TruAudience marketing solutions, please click here.

About TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 12,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with more confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® — and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world. http://www.transunion.com/business

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) provides premium content to value-conscious consumers. The company is one of the largest advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) companies in the US, with three flagship AVOD streaming services: Redbox, Crackle, and Chicken Soup for the Soul. In addition, the company operates Redbox Free Live TV, a free ad-supported streaming television service (FAST), with nearly 180 FAST channels as well as a transaction video on demand (TVOD) service, and a network of approximately 29,000 kiosks across the US for DVD rentals. To provide original and exclusive content to its viewers, the company creates, acquires, and distributes films and TV series through its Screen Media and Chicken Soup for the Soul TV Group subsidiaries. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.