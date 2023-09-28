Rising Demand for Organic Ingredients Presents Growth Opportunities in the Global Kosher Salt Market 2023-2030

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Kosher Salt Market by Type (Kosher Salt Crystals, Kosher Salt Flakes, Smoked Kosher Salt), Distribution Channel (Offline Mode, Online Mode) - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Kosher Salt Market, valued at USD 1.11 billion in 2022, has witnessed remarkable growth, surging to USD 1.27 billion in 2023. With an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.39%, it is on course to achieve a staggering USD 3.26 billion by 2030.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers: The market's growth is propelled by the rising awareness of the health benefits of kosher salt over processed salt. Its higher absorption rate makes it ideal for marinating, koshering, and preserving pickles and fish.

Restraints: Challenges such as low solubility, restricting its use in bakery and other products, and limited usability in regions with higher prevalence of iodine deficiency are observed.

Opportunities: The market presents opportunities through ongoing research and development activities and the increasing demand for organic ingredients.

Challenges: The market faces challenges with increased commoditization of black salt, Himalayan salt, and niche-sourced salt when compared to Kosher salt.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

In a comprehensive research report, the Global Kosher Salt Market has been methodically categorized to forecast revenues and analyze trends across the following sub-markets:

Type: The market encompasses Kosher Salt Crystals, Kosher Salt Flakes, and Smoked Kosher Salt. Kosher Salt Flakes are projected to witness significant market share growth during the forecast period.

Distribution Channel: The market includes Offline Mode and Online Mode as key distribution channels, with the Offline Mode anticipated to secure significant market share during the forecast period.

Region: The market spans across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa, with the Americas further segmented into Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The Americas commanded the largest market share of 38.74% in 2022, closely followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

The report provides valuable insights into key aspects:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information about market offerings by key players.

Market Development: In-depth analysis of emerging markets and penetration into mature segments.

Market Diversification: Detailed information on new product launches, unexplored geographies, recent developments, and investments.

Market Trends: Understanding the cumulative impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and high inflation on market trends.

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Exhaustive evaluation of market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: Intelligent insights into future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.

The report answers essential questions:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Kosher Salt Market? How are inhibiting factors and the impact of COVID-19 shaping the market during the forecast period? Which products/segments/applications/areas should investors consider over the forecast period? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks influencing the market? What is the market share of the leading vendors? Which modes and strategic moves are suitable for entering the market?

