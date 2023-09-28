Key Players in the Long Term Care Market Include Amedisys, Humana, and Sunrise Senior Living - Forecast 2023-2030

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Long Term Care Market by Services (Assisted Living Facilities, Home Healthcare, Hospice), Mode of Delivery (Cloud-based, On-premises, Web-based), Gender, Payer Type - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Long Term Care Market, valued at USD 1.14 trillion in 2022, has experienced impressive growth, surging to USD 1.23 trillion in 2023. With a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.23%, it is poised to reach an astounding USD 2.15 trillion by 2030.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers: The market's growth is driven by the growing demand for affordable long-term care services at home, a rapidly aging population entering the target demographic for long-term care services, and an increasing population with chronic conditions or illnesses.

Restraints: Challenges such as a lack of awareness regarding long-term care services in emerging economies are observed.

Opportunities: The market presents opportunities through the growing medical coverage provided by government and private insurers, as well as technological advancements in long-term care.

Challenges: The market faces challenges associated with the high costs of long-term care services.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

In a comprehensive research report, the Global Long Term Care Market has been meticulously categorized to forecast revenues and analyze trends across the following sub-markets:

Services: The market encompasses Assisted Living Facilities, Home Healthcare, Hospice, and Nursing Care, with Home Healthcare projected to witness significant market share growth during the forecast period.

Mode of Delivery: The market includes Cloud-based, On-premises, and Web-based modes of delivery, with Web-based delivery anticipated to secure significant market share during the forecast period.

Gender: The market covers both Female and Male demographics, with Males projected to witness significant market share growth during the forecast period.

Payer Type: The market studies Out-of-pocket, Private, and Public payer types, with Out-of-pocket payment projected to witness significant market share growth during the forecast period.

Region: The market spans across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa, with the Americas further segmented into Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The Americas commanded the largest market share of 38.75% in 2022, closely followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

The report provides valuable insights into key aspects:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information about market offerings by key players.

Market Development: In-depth analysis of emerging markets and penetration into mature segments.

Market Diversification: Detailed information on new product launches, unexplored geographies, recent developments, and investments.

Market Trends: Understanding the cumulative impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and high inflation on market trends.

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Exhaustive evaluation of market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: Intelligent insights into future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.

The report answers essential questions:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Long Term Care Market? How are inhibiting factors and the impact of COVID-19 shaping the market during the forecast period? Which products/segments/applications/areas should investors consider over the forecast period? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks influencing the market? What is the market share of the leading vendors? Which modes and strategic moves are suitable for entering the market?

Key Attributes:

Number of Pages: 187

Forecast Period: 2023 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023: USD 1.23 Trillion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030: USD 2.15 Trillion

Compound Annual Growth Rate: 8.23%

Regions Covered: Global

