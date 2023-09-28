Critical Care Application Dominates the Global Plasma Fractionation Market, Fueled by Increasing Utilization of Immunoglobulins

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Plasma Fractionation Market by Product (Albumin, Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Immunoglobulin), Application (Critical Care, Hemato-Oncology, Hematology), End-User - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Plasma Fractionation Market, valued at USD 32.46 billion in 2022, has demonstrated robust growth, reaching USD 35.84 billion in 2023. With a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.54%, it is set to attain an impressive USD 72.40 billion by 2030.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

In an extensive research report, the Global Plasma Fractionation Market has been meticulously categorized to forecast revenues and analyze trends across the following sub-markets:

Product: The market comprises Albumin, Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Immunoglobulin, and Protease Inhibitors. Coagulation Factor Concentrates, further divided into Factor IX, Factor VIII, Factor XIII, Fibrinogen Concentrates, Prothrombin Complex Concentrate, and Von Willebrand Factor, is projected to witness significant market share growth during the forecast period.

Application: The market extends across Critical Care, Hemato-Oncology, Hematology, Neurology, Pulmonology, and Rheumatology, with Critical Care anticipated to secure significant market share in the forecast period.

End-User: The market covers Academic & Research Institutes and Clinical Research Laboratories, with Clinical Research Laboratories projected to witness significant market share growth during the forecast period.

Region: The market spans across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa, with the Americas, further segmented into Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and the United States, commanding the largest market share of 38.75% in 2022, followed closely by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers: The market's growth is driven by improved access to plasma-based therapies and the high utilization of immunoglobulins in various therapeutic areas. Government initiatives to increase plasma collection and the rising number of blood collection facilities further contribute to this growth.

Restraints: High costs, limited reimbursement options, and the emergence of recombinant alternatives pose challenges to market growth.

Opportunities: Opportunities emerge with advancements in process development for improved formulations and the exponential utilization of plasma fractionation products in new clinical trials.

Challenges: Stringent government regulations on plasma fractionation and the continuous supply of safe products through effective removal or inactivation present challenges to the market.

The report offers valuable insights into key aspects:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information about market offerings by key players.

Market Development: In-depth analysis of emerging markets and penetration into mature segments.

Market Diversification: Detailed information on new product launches, unexplored geographies, recent developments, and investments.

Market Trends: Understanding the cumulative impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and high inflation on market trends.

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Exhaustive evaluation of market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: Intelligent insights into future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.

The report answers essential questions:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Plasma Fractionation Market? How are inhibiting factors and the impact of COVID-19 shaping the market during the forecast period? Which products/segments/applications/areas should investors consider over the forecast period? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks influencing the market? What is the market share of the leading vendors? Which modes and strategic moves are suitable for entering the market?

Key Attributes:

Number of Pages: 192

Forecast Period: 2023 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023: $35.84 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030: $72.40 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate: 10.54%

Regions Covered: Global

Companies Mentioned

ADMA Biologics Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited

Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc.

CRB Group, Inc.

CSL Limited

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Intas Pharmaceuticals

Japan Blood Products Organization

Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation

Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd.

Shire Plc

Sichuan Yuanda Shuyang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Virchow Biotech Pvt., Ltd

