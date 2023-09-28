3D Laser Marking Techniques for Medical Applications Propel the Global Laser Marking Market 2023-2030

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Laser Marking Market by Offering, Material, Laser Type, Method, Product Type, Machine Type, Wavelength, Optical Power Input, Application, End-use Industry - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Laser Marking Market, with an estimated valuation of USD 3.58 billion in 2022 and a robust growth to USD 3.90 billion in 2023, is on a remarkable trajectory. Propelled by a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.51%, this market is anticipated to achieve a substantial USD 7.41 billion by 2030.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers: The market is driven by a significant demand for marking and engraving products and materials, robust advancements in hardware manufacturing worldwide, and the growing adoption of 3D laser marking techniques for medical applications.

Restraints: Challenges include potential errors associated with the use of laser marking machines.

Opportunities: The market offers opportunities through the ongoing introduction of novel and advanced techniques for laser marking and the increasing utilization of laser marking machines in packaging industries.

Challenges: Challenges include the high cost of technology and the need for high-precision machines.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

In-depth market research has categorized the Global Laser Marking Market into distinct segments to forecast revenues and analyze trends in the following sub-markets:

Offering: Comprising Hardware, Services, and Software. Hardware, with Conventional Lasers Marking and Turnkey Lasers Marking, commanded the largest market share of 70.54% in 2022, followed by Services.

Material: Spanning Ceramics, Glass, Metal, Paper, and Plastic. Metal led with the largest market share of 42.12% in 2022, followed by Plastic.

Laser Type: Encompassing CO2 Laser, Diode Laser, Fiber Laser, and Solid-State Laser. Fiber Laser took the lead with the largest market share of 27.34% in 2022, followed by Diode Laser.

Method: Including Ablation, Annealing, and Engraving. Engraving led with the largest market share of 37.23% in 2022, followed by Annealing.

Product Type: Comprising Fixed and Portable. Fixed claimed the largest market share of 76.89% in 2022, followed by Portable.

Machine Type: Encompassing 2D Laser Marking and 3D Laser Marking. 2D Laser Marking led with the largest market share of 67.42% in 2022, followed by 3D Laser Marking.

Wavelength: Covering 300-400nm, 400-500nm, 500-600nm, 600-1000nm, Above 1000nm, and Less than 300nm. The 400-500nm segment held the largest market share of 24.23% in 2022, followed by 500-600nm.

Optical Power Input: Spanning 25 - 80 watts, 80-100 watts, Above 100 watts, and Less than 25 watts. The 25 - 80 watt segment led with the largest market share of 27.21% in 2022, followed by Less than 25 watts.

Application: Including Bar Codes, Date Codes, Logos, Part Numbers, and QR Codes. Part Numbers claimed the largest market share of 23.23% in 2022, followed by Logos.

End-use Industry: Encompassing Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Healthcare, Machine Tools, Packaging, and Semiconductor & Electronics. Semiconductor & Electronics led with the largest market share of 24.32% in 2022, followed by Machine Tools.

Region: Extending across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa, with the Asia-Pacific region commanding the largest market share of 38.92% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Key Report Insights:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the market offered by key players.

Market Development: In-depth analysis of emerging markets and penetration into mature segments.

Market Diversification: Detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments.

Market Trends: Understanding the cumulative impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and high inflation on market trends.

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Exhaustive evaluation of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: Intelligent insights into future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.

The report answers key questions:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Laser Marking Market? How are inhibiting factors and the impact of COVID-19 shaping the market during the forecast period? Which products/segments/applications/areas should investors consider over the forecast period? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks influencing the market? What is the market share of the leading vendors? Which modes and strategic moves are suitable for entering the market?

