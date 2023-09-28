Canadian Safety Achievement Awards (CS2A) Announces Milwaukee Tool Sponsorship

Kitchener, Ontario, CANADA

KITCHENER, Ontario, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Safety Achievement Awards (CS2A), hosted by the General Presidents’ Maintenance Committee for Canada and the National Maintenance Council for Canada (GPMC | NMC), is proud to announce Milwaukee Tool as a corporate sponsor of the 2023 Canadian Safety Achievements Awards. The awards banquet will be held at the Studio Bell National Music Centre in Calgary, Alberta on October 24, 2023.

“We are proud to welcome Milwaukee Tool as a sponsor of the Canadian Safety Achievement Awards. Milwaukee Tool is not only a world leader in tools, but also a company with a focus on end-user success and commitment to safety that sets them apart,” said Brett McKenzie, Executive Director of the GPMC | NMC.

The CS2A provides an avenue to showcase stakeholders’ achievements and celebrate success with industry partners in industrial maintenance. Each year, the CS2A program culminates with a banquet where top performers will receive awards in several health and safety categories. This initiative creates a quantifiable benchmark that maintenance industry stakeholders can strive to achieve each year and aims to strengthen the tripartite relationship in the industry to continue the promotion of health and safety as a top priority in the unionized maintenance sector.

About General Presidents’ Maintenance Committee for Canada and the National Maintenance Council for Canada (GPMC | NMC)

The General Presidents’ Maintenance Committee for Canada and the National Maintenance Council for Canada (GPMC | NMC) is an alliance of International Building Trades Unions that has negotiated and administered labour agreements for maintenance work at industrial plants across Canada since 1952. The agreements make it possible for industry to employ up to 13 different construction trades under a single set of terms and conditions. The GPMC | NMC, in cooperation with contractors and project owners provides stable, long-term agreements for routine industrial maintenance and short-term agreements for plant shutdowns and intermittent maintenance.

The GPMC | NMC administers collective agreements in eight out of the ten Canadian provinces and in key industrial sectors including oil sands extraction, oil refining, petrochemicals, mining, electricity generation, pulp and paper, natural gas processing, steel production, and consumer product production.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
