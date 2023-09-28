Elys Subsidiary Multigioco Unveils All-New Online Offerings in Italy

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elys Game Technology, Corp. (“Elys” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ELYS) (BER:3UW), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, today announced the launch of its revamped online casino and sports betting site and mobile app for its core B2C operations in Italy, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Multigioco Srl. The upgraded www.newgioco.it platform made its debut on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, featuring a visually appealing and feature-rich design, and an extensive array of offerings, including 1,600 sports betting markets and approximately 2,200 online casino games. This enhanced platform provides users with enhanced graphics and simplified, ultra-fast online registration, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable experience for both sports betting and online casino gaming enthusiasts.

The new graphics provide an immersive entertainment experience, with customizable widgets and sections tailored to individual user preferences. The entire Newgioco.it platform is meticulously engineered for seamless responsiveness across various devices, ensuring an enjoyable experience for all users. The brand-new dedicated Newgioco native mobile app offers effortless navigation, fortified with robust security measures, top-tier performance, and lightning-fast response times with just a few taps. Users enjoy the flexibility to customize widgets and sections for a truly immersive experience. The site's structure adapts smoothly to all devices, enabling fluid browsing of our full suite of products. The addition of the dedicated native mobile app empowers users with frictionless, on-the-go navigation across Elys' entire online product environment, designed from the ground up to optimize performance and speed while maintaining a robust security profile.

"Our mission was to revolutionize the user experience with a comprehensive makeover of our flagship website, www.newgioco.it," said Angelo Merola, CEO of Multigioco Srl, a wholly owned subsidiary of Elys Game Technology, Corp. "We have completely reimagined our online casino offering, introducing an inviting lobby that showcases a vast selection of over 2,200 online casino slots and table games, including exciting new Jackpot slots, and an array of Fun Bonus and Freespin features tailored to our users. With a leading presence in the highly competitive Italian sports betting market, we are intensifying our commitment to an excellent user experience. With this customer-centric update, we expect to further accelerate our market share growth in Italy, expand our sports betting options to encompass 1,300 sports events, and elevate our online casino game library. We are rewriting the rules of the game, and we have unwavering confidence that our users will benefit from this cutting-edge update.”

With user-friendly features that include ultra-quick account registration procedures integrated with the Public Digital Identity System (“SPID”) and Electronic Identity Card (“CIE”) security and identity protocols, Elys continues to innovate as the online betting universe expands. The Company plans to import many of these new features to Elys’ U.S. and Canadian facing product lines, all of which are inspired by Elys’ corporate mission to earn customer loyalty across all of the Company’s global markets.

About Elys Game Technology, Corp.

Elys Game Technology, Corp., is a global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide. Elys offers its clients a full suite of omnichannel leisure gaming products and services, such as online sports betting, e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and online slots on a B2C basis in Italy and has B2B operations in five states as well as the District of Columbia in the U.S. market. Elys' vision is to become a global leader in the gaming industry through the development of pioneering and innovative online casino software.

The Company provides sports betting software, online casino software, services for commercial and tribal casinos, retail betting establishments and franchise distribution networks. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.elysgame.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding Elys. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and its subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including subsequent periodic reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.