OncoC4 Strengthens Leadership Team with the Appointment of Abid Ansari as Chief Financial Officer

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OncoC4, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel medicines for cancer, today announced the appointment of Abid Ansari as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. Abid brings over 20 years of expertise in financial strategy and business development for public and private life science companies to OncoC4. He will lead the company’s finance, business development, investor relations, and public relations functions.



“We are delighted to welcome Abid, a seasoned CFO to OncoC4’s executive team. His prior leadership experience and track record of raising capital, IPO execution, transacting M&A/licensing deals, and communicating with investors will be instrumental to OncoC4’s next phase of growth,” said Yang Liu, PhD, Co-Founder, CEO and CSO of OncoC4. "We look forward to working with Abid as our portfolio matures, including the development of ONC-392 in partnership with BioNTech, currently in Phase III”.

Abid Ansari, Chief Financial Officer of OncoC4, added, “OncoC4 is pioneering the development of next-generation biologics and immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. By leveraging the immune system to target mechanisms of cancer evasion, OncoC4’s pipeline has the potential to improve therapeutic outcomes and realize the untapped potential of validated targets. I am excited to join the team and help execute across our corporate and clinical milestones.”

Abid Ansari is a finance executive with a 20+ year track record in the life sciences industry encomapassing corporate finance, fundraising, business development, and investor relations experiences. Previously, he served as CFO of Artios, a Cambridge, United Kingdom-based DNA damage response company where he led the company’s $153 million Series C fund raising. As CFO of Precision BioSciences, a next generation genome editing company, Abid helped the company raise over $300 million in capital, including a $146 million initial public offering (IPO). Earlier in his career, Abid held positions at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) in deal finance and portfolio management. While at GSK, he worked on a variety of transactions including the acquisition of the Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) HIV portfolio, asset sale of ofatumumab to Novartis, and the research collaboration/licensing deal with Adaptimmune. Abid also worked at MedImmune LLC in commercial and capital finance roles.

Abid Ansari holds a Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering and a Master of Business Administration, both from Purdue University. He is also a CPA.

About OncoC4

Based in Rockville, Maryland, OncoC4 is a privately held, late-stage biopharmaceutical company that is actively engaged in the discovery and development of novel biologicals for cancer treatment. Its lead clinical candidate is BNT316/ONC-392, a next generation anti-CTLA-4 antibody that allows CTLA-4 to recycle and maintain its protective function against autoimmune diseases while enhancing anti-tumor activity at the same time. In March 2023, OncoC4 announced a strategic collaboration with BioNTech to co-develop and commercialize ONC-392 in multiple solid tumor indications. OncoC4 received $200M upfront and is eligible to receive development, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments in addition to double digit royalties. In addition, OncoC4 has a pipeline of first-in-class and best-in-class assets focused on the CD24-Siglecs cancer immune evasion pathway. For more information, please visit www.oncoc4.com.

Investor Contact:

Alexandra Folias

LifeSci Advisors

afolias@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:

Mari Purpura

LifeSci Advisors

mpurpura@lifesciadvisors.com