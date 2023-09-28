lifecell Ukraine and Optiva Named as a Winner of Excellence in Serving People and Planet in TM Forum’s 16th Annual Awards

TM Forum’s prestigious awards recognize the organizations making a significant contribution to the acceleration of digital transformation throughout the industry



Top communication service providers (CSPs) and solution providers around the globe are recognized for revolutionary work digitally transforming the telecommunications industry

KYIV, Ukraine and TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- lifecell Ukraine, a Ukrainian operator providing mobile communication and data transfer services based on high speed Internet, and Optiva Inc. (“Optiva” or the “Company”) (TSX: OPT), a leader in powering the telecom industry with cloud-native billing, charging and revenue management software on private and public clouds, today announced being awarded winners of the Excellence in Serving People and Planet category in TM Forum’s 16th Excellence Awards 2023 at the DTW23 - Ignite global event. They were recognized for the project “Supporting connectivity, the lifeblood of daily life, with expanded protection in dangerous times.”

TM Forum’s Excellence Awards recognize the world’s leading companies for their innovative achievements spanning digital transformation, business and IT agility, customer centricity, cross-industry partnering and collaboration, and product and service innovation.

For lifecell, a leading mobile operator in Ukraine with almost 9 million subscribers, its immediate priority is protecting connectivity for Ukrainian citizens and the military. lifecell trusted Optiva’s BSS platform to rapidly deploy new disaster recovery sites away from Ukraine’s front lines. The platform’s automated capabilities empowered lifecell to fully replicate its customer database, onboard new subscribers remotely and implement new international roaming services for reliable connectivity.

“Congratulations on this wonderful achievement,” said Nik Willetts, CEO of TM Forum. “TM Forum’s Excellence Awards are amongst the toughest and most rigorous in the telecommunications and technology industry. We had an outstanding selection of almost 200 submissions this year, and it was difficult for our panel of independent judges to choose the winners from all the companies partnering and innovating to bring the industry into the new age of digital telecoms. Winning the Excellence in Serving People and Planet award shows the impact of an inspiring real-world digital transformation case study, and it is my pleasure to congratulate the teams at lifecell Ukraine and Optiva.”

“The prestigious TM Forum Excellence Award serves as the highest inspiration for us to intensify our dedication and consistently enhance our efforts to provide the best technology-driven services in cooperation with our trusted partner Optiva. Winning the Excellence in Serving People and Planet award underscores our commitment to providing reliable, secure connectivity to our subscribers, especially during the challenging times facing the entire Ukrainian nation. Together, we will continue to provide a vital, constant connection despite the unjust and brutal war initiated by Russia against an independent state,” said Ismet Yazici, CEO of lifecell.

“For Optiva, this award is a moment that reminds us of the impacts our technology and customer-focused service can have in situations where connectivity truly is life-saving. We will continue to support lifecell on its vital mobile front ,” said Robert Stabile, CEO of Optiva.

About lifecell Ukraine

lifecell is a Ukrainian electronic communications operator that provides mobile communication and high-speed internet data services. The company is developing an innovative ecosystem in the electronic communications industry, implementing projects aimed at the development of "smart cities," "smart regions," improving citizen safety, and deploying IoT (Internet of Things) networks. As a digital operator, lifecell offers convenient and advantageous tariffs and services for users of smart devices. The company's digital portfolio includes the multifunctional messenger BiP, secure cloud storage lifebox, mobile payment service, TV+ applications, lifecell music, and more. As of the end of the second quarter of 2023, lifecell had an active three-month subscriber base of 8.6 million users. lifecell is owned by Turkcell, the largest Turkish provider of convergent telecommunications and technology services. Turkcell shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Borsa Istanbul (BIST), the Turkish stock exchange. Website: www.lifecell.ua

About Optiva

Optiva Inc. is a leader in powering the telecom industry with cloud-native billing, charging and revenue management software on private and public clouds. Its products are delivered globally on the private and public cloud. The Company’s solutions help service providers maximize digital, 5G, IoT and emerging market opportunities to achieve business success. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. is on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: OPT). For more information, visit www.optiva.com .

TM Forum Excellence Awards

Since 2007, TM Forum’s Excellence Awards have recognized the world’s leading companies for their innovative achievements spanning digital transformation, business and IT agility, customer centricity, cross-industry partnering and collaboration, and product and service innovation.

Our Awards program highlights achievements in our industry through digital transformation business cases relating to 6 categories. Winners were announced during DTW23 - Ignite on 19th September 2023. As a neutral, non-profit organization, our awards ensure a prestigious and impartial view, celebrating the success of key industry players and delivering unrivalled industry exposure and valuable peer recognition.

About DTW23 - Ignite 2023

Taking place at the Bella Center in Copenhagen , September 19th to 21st, at DTW23 – Ignite explored how new operating models, impactful partnerships, and advanced software platforms will unlock the value of data to create nearly endless opportunities for players across the communications ecosystem. The event showcased over 55 hours of visionary and practical content with 100+ sponsors, exhibitors and Catalysts as well as over 150 Communication Services Providers (CSPs) and 3,500+ attendees from 90+ countries.

About TM Forum

TM Forum is a global alliance of telco and tech companies, leading the industry in defining the building blocks for new operating models, impactful new partnerships, and advanced software platforms. TM Forum helps its members unlock the value of data to create nearly endless opportunities for players across the communications ecosystem. At DTW23 – Ignite, Accelerate and Collaboration events, TM Forum provides a platform for industry change-makers to share groundbreaking innovation, market developments, product launches and business transformation journeys. We are the only industry body to count the world’s top 10 CSPs and all the key hyperscalers as active, strategic members. With over 800 members, we are on a mission to reinvent the telco industry as a vibrant part of the digital landscape – and a driving force in shaping its future. To find out more, visit: tmforum.org

