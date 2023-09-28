Deluxe and Aliaswire Partner to Modernize Digital Bill Pay for Banks and Businesses

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deluxe (NYSE:DLX), a Trusted Payments and Data company, and fintech Aliaswire, Inc. have announced a new partnership that will introduce Aliaswire's DirectBiller bill payment technology across the extensive Deluxe network of banks, partners, and direct clients. This collaboration highlights the significant opportunity to digitize more business payments.



"Our goal is to facilitate our clients' transition to digital payment offerings," explained Michael Reed, Division President of B2B Payments at Deluxe. "Deluxe has been providing digital payment solutions to our customers for some time, and now, in partnership with Aliaswire, we aim to extend our reach. This expansion provides Deluxe with a strategic advantage, as the capabilities are seamlessly embedded in our Merchant Services Platform, First American, offering a comprehensive online payment processing experience for our clients."

Recognizing the unique payment preferences of each client, this partnership seeks to enhance digital processing solutions, enabling businesses to send bills, accept payments, and access funds in accordance with their preferences. The integration of DirectBiller into the Deluxe platform amplifies its capabilities, broadens Deluxe’s outreach, and fortifies its ability to serve a more diverse range of clients.

“Deluxe is one of the most trusted and respected providers in the banking industry with thousands of financial institution clients,” said Jed Rice, CEO of Aliaswire. “They are a perfect fit for DirectBiller, the only independent biller direct platform delivered primarily through channel partners. We’re excited to partner with Deluxe as more banks look to actively incorporate online bill pay into their integrated receivables offerings to generate reliable revenue and build stickier client relationships in an unstable environment.”

DirectBiller is a highly adaptable platform employed by leading banks and their commercial clients, spanning small and mid-sized companies to Fortune 500 enterprises. It manages the entire process from invoicing through payment reconciliation, seamlessly integrating with banks' treasury management systems and their clients' ERP systems. Businesses can effortlessly transmit digital bills, accept digital payments, and receive funds on the following business day. Payers can conveniently view bills and make payments via web, mobile, IVR, kiosk, Text2Pay, and digital wallets.

About Deluxe

Deluxe, a Trusted Payments and Data company, champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay, get paid, and grow. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on our solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful scale supports millions of small businesses, thousands of vital financial institutions and hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands, while processing approximately $3 trillion in annual payment volume. Our reach, scale and distribution channels position Deluxe to be our customers’ most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com.

About Aliaswire, Inc.

Aliaswire is a fintech company based in Boston with a history of innovation in payments. The company supports leading financial institutions and their close to 1,000 clients with modern B2C and B2C bill pay capabilities through its DirectBiller® platform. Citi, Bank United, BMO, East West Bank, Pacific Premier Bank and MUFG are just some of the institutions serving their commercial customers’ payment needs with DirectBiller. For more information, visit https://www.aliaswire.com.