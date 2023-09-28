A2P Messaging Market Size & Trends Envisaged to Reach USD 104.94 Billion By 2032, at 4.7% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “A2P Messaging Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Component (Platform, A2P Service); By Application; By Deployment Mode; By SMS Traffic; By End User; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“As per the latest research analysis, the global A2P messaging market size/share will be valued at roughly USD 66.36 Billion in 2022, and its revenue is projected to reach about USD 104.94 Billion By 2032. The market is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 4.7% between 2023 and 2032.”

What is A2P Messaging? How Big is A2P Messaging Market Size & Trends?

Overview

A2P messaging or application-to-person messaging, also called enterprise or business SMS, is an SMS messaging method where a text is sent from a software application run by an organization to a consumer's device. If a customer has signed up to accept text messages from a business, then they've received an A2P message. It includes but is not restricted to, appointment reminders, marketing communications, notifications, chatbots, PIN codes, or one-time passwords (OTPs).

Businesses are increasingly using A2P messaging for customer service purposes and marketing, expanding the A2P messaging market demand. It is generally a one-way interaction where a firm sends MMS messages or A2P SMS, and recipients don't reply.

Some of the Top Market Leaders Are:

Twilio

Nexmo

Infobip

Sinch

CLX Communications

Route Mobile

Syniverse Technologies

MessageBird

BICS

Tata Communications

Karix

tyntec

OpenMarket

Clickatell

Plivo

Mitto

8x8

MessageMedia

Others

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

Growing online shoppers: Businesses utilize A2P messaging services more frequently to send their clients promotions, alerts, notifications, and other pertinent information as the number of online shoppers rises. A quick internet search reveals that there are already more than 200 million active online users. That number will increase to 500 million by the year 2030, much to their habit, comfort, and satisfaction.

Businesses utilize A2P messaging services more frequently to send their clients promotions, alerts, notifications, and other pertinent information as the number of online shoppers rises. A quick internet search reveals that there are already more than 200 million active online users. That number will increase to 500 million by the year 2030, much to their habit, comfort, and satisfaction. Importance of A2P messaging in businesses: The anticipated rise in online sales highlights the importance of A2P messaging in helping companies engage with their growing client base effectively. This growing trend compels the demand for dedicated and scalable messaging solutions within the A2P messaging market. There are chances for service providers and technology firms in this business to both meet the growing demand and profit from the booming online retail market.

Top Findings of the Report

The market for A2P (Application-to-Person) messaging is expanding significantly due to the large part of the increasing number of mobile users. The potential customer base for A2P messaging services grows together with the mobile user base.

The A2P messaging market segmentation is primarily based on the application, component, deployment mode, end user, SMS traffic, and region.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

A2P Messaging Market Report Highlights

Platform segment is anticipated to witness faster growth in the coming years as it provides technological infrastructure.

Promotional and Marketing Services segment accounted for the larger market share owing to the cost-effective marketing channel.

Retail and eCommerce segment is projected to witness significant growth owing to the growing need for order management and delivery updates.

APAC is projected to register a higher growth rate in the study period owing to rising mobile banking and payment services.

North America is expected to grow a larger revenue share owing to the established IT infrastructure and rising popularity of MMS.

Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 104.94 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 69.29 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 4.7% from 2023 - 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Twilio, Nexmo, Infobip, Sinch, CLX Communications, Route Mobile, Syniverse Technologies, MessageBird, BICS, Tata Communications, Karix, tyntec, OpenMarket, Clickatell, Plivo, Mitto, 8x8, MessageMedia, IQSMS, Comverse, HORISEN, SMSGlobal, FortyTwo Telecom, Routee, Voxox, Onehop, Beepsend, Global Messaging Solutions, Anam Technologies, Global Message Services, MobiWeb, Telnyx, TextMagic, CellTrust, AQL, Gupshup Technology India, Link Mobility, EngageSpark & TeleSign. Segments Covered By Category, By Application, By Deployment Mode, By SMS Traffic, By End User, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Top Trends Influencing the Market

Rising smartphone users: Smartphones have become the desired target for smishing (SMS phishing) and SMS fraud activities as a result of the exponential increase in smartphone users in India. These results demonstrate how urgently the A2P messaging sector requires strong security measures. The need for developing efficient solutions to safeguard user privacy, fight fraud, and preserve the integrity of A2P messaging channels grows as more people in India rely on smartphones and utilize mobile messaging. This will create opportunities in the upcoming years for A2P messaging market growth.

Segmental Analysis

Platform Sector Experiences Faster Growth

The platform sector is anticipated to grow more quickly. This offers the technical foundation required for companies to transmit A2P messages. This comprises cloud communication platforms, messaging gateways, and other software programs. These platforms give businesses access to telecom carriers and message aggregators, guaranteeing that messages are delivered to end consumers without interruption. For processing enormous volumes of messages and sustaining the rising demand for A2P messaging services, the media must be durable and scalable.

Promotional and Marketing Services Sector Accounts for the Largest Share

A2P messaging is used by promotional and marketing businesses to send tailored messages, offers, discounts, and promotional campaigns to a large client base. Due to their broad reach, businesses may interact with customers directly, increasing brand recognition and customer engagement. Compared to conventional direct mail or telemarketing strategies, A2P messaging offers a more affordable marketing medium.

Moreover, businesses may send bulk messages using A2P messaging at a fraction of the price, making it a desirable option for marketing campaigns. A2P messaging's appeal among companies and its effectiveness is what is causing the A2P messaging market size to expand.

Multi-Country Sector Witnesses Higher Growth

Globally functioning companies need A2P messaging services that can connect with clients in different nations. The multi-country sector meets these firms' needs by offering A2P messaging services that allow for communication with clients in several nations. The A2P messaging market share is expanding as a result of the rising demand for A2P messaging solutions that offer multi-country messaging as globalization continues to spur business expansion and cross-border activities.

Geographical Overview

Asia Pacific: The need for A2P messaging services is being driven by the expanding digital payments market and the booming Asia-Pacific e-commerce sector. In the e-commerce ecosystem, A2P messaging is essential for delivery updates, order confirmations, payment notifications, and customer assistance. The demand for A2P messaging solutions rises as more people in the area engage in online shopping and digital transactions.

North America: The rise of the A2P messaging market in United States and all over North America is being driven in part by the expansion of MMS in the region. Companies are seeing the value of using multimedia-rich messages to engage with customers, communicate information more effectively, and distribute visual content. MMS is growing in popularity in the United States. Due to this, there is a high demand for A2P messaging systems with MMS functionality.

Browse the Detail Report “A2P Messaging Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Component (Platform, A2P Service); By Application; By Deployment Mode; By SMS Traffic; By End User; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/a2p-messaging-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments

In May 2023, Twilio and Camping World Holdings signed a collaboration agreement in which Camping World will improve its customer outreach efforts by utilizing Twilio's Customer Engagement Platform.

Route Mobile, a well-known CPaaS supplier that serves businesses, unveiled Route Guard in May 2023. This cutting-edge technology strengthens security and fights spamming and phishing assaults by utilizing blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML).

Polaris Market Research has segmented the A2P messaging market report based on component, application, deployment mode, SMS traffic, end user and region:

By Component Outlook

Platform

A2P Service

By Application Outlook

Authentication Services

Promotional and Marketing Services

Customer Relationship Management Services

Pushed Content Services

Interactive Messages

Others

By Deployment Mode Outlook

On-premises

Cloud

By SMS Traffic Outlook

National

Multi-country

By End User Outlook

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Retail and eCommerce

Hyperlocal Businesses

Healthcare

Travel and Hospitality

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

