Coave Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Conferences

Paris, France, September 28, 2023 – Coave Therapeutics (‘Coave’), a genetic medicine company focused on developing life-changing therapies for CNS (Central Nervous System) and eye diseases, announces that CEO Rodolphe Clerval will be presenting to investors and peers at the following Investor and Industry conferences:

Chardan’s 7th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference – October 2-3

New York City, NY, USA

Presenting on October 2 at 11:30 EDT

Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa – October 10-12

Carlsbad, CA, USA

Presenting on October 10 at 13:15 PDT and on panel “Science Slam: Path To Commercialization In Gene Therapy” at 14:00 PDT

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference – November 14-15

London, UK

Attending and available for investor meetings

In addition, science and data from Coave’s pipeline programs will be presented at the following Scientific, Medical & Regulatory Conferences:

EURETINA (European Society of Retina Specialists) Congress – October 5-8

Amsterdam, the Netherlands

Oral presentation by Professor G. Le Meur : “Design of a Phase 1/ 2 Trial to Study the Safety and Efficacy of a Unilateral Subretinal Administration of HORA-PDE6B in Patients with Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Harbouring Mutations in the PDE6B (Phosphodiesterase 6B) Gene Leading to a Defect in PDE6B Expression.”

RD 2023 – the XXth International Symposium on Retinal Degeneration – October 23-28

Torremolinos, Spain

ESGCT (European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy) 30th Annual Congress – October 24-27

Brussels, Belgium

Oral Presentation by Dr. M.A. Burlot: “Intrastriatal injection of S0112AAV2-GBA1 is an efficient strategy to treat patients suffering from Parkinson’s disease related to GBA1 mutations.” Presentation on 27 October, 08:30-10:00 CEST (ID# OR65)

Poster presentation : “Improving AAV vectors via chemical engineering using the AAV-Ligand conjugation platform (ALIGATER™).” (Poster ID# P200)

Poster presentation : “Chemically modified AAV (coAAV) vectors from the AAV-Ligand Conjugate (ALIGATER™) platform possess modulated properties after systemic injection versus parental unconjugated capsids.” (Poster ID# P177)

***

About Coave Therapeutics

At Coave Therapeutics, we are leading the transition of genetic medicine from rare to prevalent conditions, starting with neurodegenerative and eye diseases. The Company’s proprietary Advanced Vectors-Ligand Conjugates (‘ALIGATER’) platform introduces chemical modifications onto AAV capsids or Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs), overcoming the limitations of current vectors on efficacy, safety, and manufacturability.

With low doses and optimized routes of administration, our conjugated vectors have demonstrated markedly improved transduction and biodistribution in the central nervous system and the eye across different species. Our diverse pipeline of novel genetic medicines can potentially transform the lives of people afflicted by rare and prevalent neurodegenerative and ocular diseases – including genetically and non-genetically defined indications.

Headquartered in Paris, France, Coave Therapeutics is backed by leading international life sciences investors. For more information about the science, pipeline, and people, please visit https://coavetx.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn .

CONTACTS

Coave Therapeutics

Rodolphe Clerval, CEO

contact@coavetx.com