Jet.AI Launches Commercial and Private Aviation Carbon Offset Platform, DynoFlight

Platform Streamlines Carbon Offset Process, Empowering Operators to Efficiently Detect and Manage Carbon Capturing at a Competitive Cost



Jet.AI Hosting Webinar to Demonstrate Platform Capabilities

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jet.AI Inc. (“Jet.AI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JTAI), an innovative private aviation and artificial intelligence (“AI”) company, announced today the launch of DynoFlight – a simple and credible way to offset emissions from 250 different types of aircraft in a working capital efficient manner. The Company will host a webinar to demo the platform on Friday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. PT.

“The DynoFlight platform allows for flight-by-flight carbon removal credit purchases at competitive costs, and we vet the credits for you,” said Mike Winston, Executive Chairman and Founder of Jet.AI. “Today, Jet.AI is featuring Carbon Dioxide Removal (“CDR”) credits thanks to our relationship with Glanris. Unlike a majority of carbon credits that focus on emission reduction, CDR credits actively remove CO2 from the atmosphere and store it through various methods – making them the highest quality credits. Glanris pulls CO2 and stores it in their patented Biocarbon® biochar.”

By facilitating the offset of carbon emissions through the purchase of CDR credits, DynoFlight allows aviation businesses a straight-forward way to fund the direct extraction of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. DynoFlight offers operators the flexibility to purchase high quality removal credits at around $200 per ton. Most other aviation programs use avoidance or other types of carbon credits which don’t actually remove CO2. CDR companies like Glanris are critical to meeting the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s goals on mitigating climate change. Operators can purchase these removal credits through Jet.AI’s online DynoFlight interface or programmatically using its API. Further key capabilities of DynoFlight include the ability to:

Register CO2 Removal Certificates (“CROCs”) through Puro.earth's carbon removal registry.

Record carbon emissions for specific aircraft to track stats across fleets.

Query DynoFlight's carbon estimation endpoint to receive emissions estimates on any given route for over 250 of the most common commercial and business aircraft models using either sustainable aviation fuel or standard jet fuel.

Seamlessly check out and manage the carbon credit lifecycle via a certificate page that dynamically updates as the credit is purchased, procured, and retired.

DynoFlight’s initial supplier of carbon credits is Glanris – a leading CDR company manufacturing patented Biocarbon® biochar with applications in water filtration, the built environment, soil amendment and more. Bryan Eagle, Founder and CEO of Glanris, has been a long-time advisor for Jet.AI.

Register for Jet.AI’s DynoFlight webinar here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xTf4xD5nQ2-hHqBSssnzrg.

About Jet.AI:

Jet.AI operates in two segments, Software and Aviation, respectively. The Software segment features the B2C CharterGPT app and the B2B Jet.AI Operator platform. The CharterGPT app uses natural language processing and machine learning to improve the private jet booking experience. The Jet.AI operator platform offers a suite of stand-alone software products to enable FAA Part 135 charter providers to add revenue, maximize efficiency, and reduce environmental impact. The Aviation segment features jet aircraft fractions, jet card, on-fleet charter, management, and buyer’s brokerage. Jet.AI is an official partner of the Las Vegas Golden Knights, 2023 NHL Stanley Cup® champions. The Company was founded in 2018 and is based in Las Vegas, NV and San Francisco, CA.

About Glanris:

Glanris is a climate-tech company that manufactures a patented, sustainable, low-cost biocarbon from agricultural waste materials. Glanris’ Biocarbon is being used in applications as diverse as water filtration, cement replacement, concrete aggregates, and as a soil amendment. The company's process is carbon negative, reduces greenhouse gases and sequesters carbon. Glanris’ Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) credits are registered on Puro.earth and the company’s patented technology can be easily deployed globally, quickly scaling to meaningful carbon removal at the lowest cost of any other CDR methodology.

About Puro.earth

Puro.earth is the world’s leading crediting platform for engineered carbon removal. Aiming at climate and economic impact, its mission is to mobilize the world’s economy to reward carbon net-negative emissions. Puro provides voluntary corporate buyers long-term carbon removal procurement portfolios to fulfill net zero pledges, by identifying suppliers, verifying their negative emissions, and issuing CO2 Removal Certificates (CORCs) with the Puro Standard, the first carbon standard for engineered carbon removal. Trusted by leading organizations, Puro.earth is driving forward a market of carbon negative industries, enabling a new revenue stream for carbon removal suppliers to accelerate their growth. In 2021, Nasdaq acquired a majority stake in Puro.earth www.puro.earth

