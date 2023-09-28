TDC NET A/S – Publication of Base Prospectus

NOT INTENDED FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES. NOT INTENDED FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO ANY PERSON IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION TO SUCH PERSON IS RESTRICTED BY ANY LAW OR REGULATION APPLICABLE IN SUCH JURISDICTION.

Copenhagen, 28 September 2023: TDC NET A/S (“TDC NET”) today announces that the Base Prospectus dated 28 September 2023 (the “Base Prospectus”) in relation to TDC NET’s EUR 3,500,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme has been approved by the Luxembourg Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier.

The Base Prospectus is, subject to certain restrictions, available on TDC NET’s Investor Relations website ( Link ) and on the website of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

This notification is made by Henrik Hjortshøj-Nielsen, Head of Treasury and Investor Relations.

For investor enquiries:

phone: +45 21 29 89 91

e-mail: henhjo@tdcnet.dk

Press contact:

Jonas Torp

phone: +45 20 18 70 38

e-mail: jonto@tdcnet.dk

Important Notice

This Company announcement has been made in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation) and contains information that prior to its disclosure may have constituted inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation.