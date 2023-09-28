Global Food Starch Market Insights Report 2023-2028: North America Leads, Bolstered by a Surge in Demand for Processed Foods, Rising Health Awareness, and Breakthroughs in Food Processing Technology

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Starch Market by Raw Material, Product Type, End User, and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global food starch market size reached US$ 24.64 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 33.88 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.22% during 2023-2028.

North America stands as the dominant player in the food starch market, bolstered by a surge in demand for processed foods, rising health awareness, and breakthroughs in food processing technology.

Food starch, sourced naturally from plants like corn, wheat, and potatoes, has cemented its role in the food industry. Its multifunctional properties as a thickener, stabilizer, and binding agent cater to the escalating demand for ready-to-eat meals, snacks, and bakery items. Coupled with the swift adoption of processed and convenience foods, food starch's versatility only underscores its significance.

The modern consumer is informed and health-conscious. This shift towards healthier dietary choices has propelled the market for functional ingredients like food starch. Moreover, the clamor for clean-label, naturally-derived ingredients echoes the sentiment of consumers keen on minimal processing in their food. Consequently, food starch, with its natural origins, is primed to meet this demand.

Another pivotal market trend is the growing preference for gluten-free products. Food starch emerges as a prime substitute for gluten, offering manufacturers a robust ingredient solution for gluten-free foods.

Delving deeper, this report furnishes insights into the competitive landscape of the global food starch market. From market structure to key players' market share, and from top strategic moves to detailed company profiles, the report is a comprehensive guide for stakeholders seeking clarity on the present and future of the food starch industry.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 148 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $24.64 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $33.88 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global

Competitive Landscape:

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG (AGRANA Zucker

Starke

Starke und Frucht Holding AG)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

BENEO (Sudzucker Group)

Cargill Incorporated

Grain Processing Corporation (Kent Corporation)

Ingredion Inc.

Roquette Freres

Royal Avebe

Sonish Starch Technology Co. Ltd.

SPAC Starch Products (India) Private Limited

Tereos

Key Market Segmentation:

Raw Material Insights:

According to the report, maize represented the largest segment.

Maize

Wheat

Potato

Cassava

Others

Product Type Insights:

According to the report, modified starch accounted for the largest market share.

Native Starch

Modified Starch

Starch Derivatives

End User Insights:

According to the report, business to business represented the largest segment.

Business to Business

Confectionary

Bakery

Dairy

Beverages

Others

Business to Consumer

Regional Insights:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

